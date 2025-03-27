Back by popular demand, Little Caesars is bringing back the iconic Pretzel Crust Pizza and this time, it’s bringing an irresistible twist—Stuffed Pretzel Crust Pizza.

This time around, Little Caesars is giving guests even more options to ensure their Pretzel Crust Pizza is exactly what they want. As always, the beloved Pretzel Crust Pizza features a buttery flavored, soft pretzel crust topped with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, and mozzarella and Muenster cheeses, finished with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese for that perfect salty crunch.

But the real game-changer? Fans can now opt for the Stuffed Pretzel Crust, filled with gooey, melted cheese baked right into the crust for an even more indulgent pizza experience. Guests can also now replace the cheese sauce with the timeless taste of traditional marinara.

“We heard our fans loud and clear—they wanted Pretzel Crust back, and we knew we had to take it up a notch,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. “With the new Stuffed Pretzel Crust, we’re allowing guests to choose their ultimate cheesy, salty, and savory experience.”

Both the classic Pretzel Crust and the all-new Stuffed Pretzel Crust Pizzas are available ONLINE at participating Little Caesars locations beginning March 31. From April 7 to June 22, Pretzel Crust will be Hot-N-Ready from 4-8 pm and, along with Stuffed Pretzel Crust, available in store and online.

To keep up with what Little Caesars has in store for its pizza fans, visit LittleCaesars.com, download the Little Caesars app, and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and X.