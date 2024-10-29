Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, is celebrating its 55th year of franchising in Canada by accelerating its development efforts across target markets, including the Greater Toronto Area, and opening new locations with ambitious franchise groups. Today, the company announced it is debuting an express restaurant in Mississauga on November 8. Located at 2330 Battleford Road in the Waypoint Convenience store located in the Mobil fuel station, Little Caesars is making it easier than ever for anyone on the go to enjoy the company’s iconic menu offerings, including HOT-N-READY® pizza, Caesar Wings™ and Crazy Bread®.

The first 100 guests in line at the grand opening will receive a free pizza*. Additional offers will be available for the first 300 guests, including a coupon for a $5 Classic Pepperoni or Cheese Pizza to use on their next visit to Little Caesars, as well as an Esso/Mobil Fuel Discount Card offering a $0.05 per liter discount on fuel for up to 50 liters at Esso™ and Mobil™ gas stations. The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Spearheading the operations of the new express location is BG Fuels, a leading fuel and convenience retailer in Canada that operates almost 250 locations nationwide under the MobilÔ, EssoÔ, and Waypoint ConvenienceÒ brands. This collaboration between the two brands marks BG Fuels’ first Little Caesars, with plans to explore additional express locations in the near future.

“The synergies between our companies have been clear from the beginning and one of the main reasons we knew this partnership was a natural fit,” said Thea Bourne, Partner Marketing Manager at BG Fuels. “Many people that come into the gas station are looking for a quick bite that’ll satisfy their cravings – or those of their families – while running errands. With Little Caesars commitment to providing big flavor in every bite and using only high-quality ingredients, our customers will be just as excited about our partnership with the brand as we are.”

As Little Caesars continues to grow its footprint across Canada, the company is keen on providing franchisees flexible options to choose from that best meets their community’s needs and preferences. Among those is Little Caesars express, which is designed to operate in as little as 450 square feet and requires no more than two employees at a time. Leveraging the gas station’s point of sale system and the brand’s efficient operating model, companies like BG Fuels are able to keep operating costs low and margins high in these types of buildouts.

“We know there’s high demand for our brand across a variety of markets and venues, including gas stations and convenience stores,” said Kevin Winters, Franchise Development Manager at Little Caesars. “With BG Fuels’ industry leadership and commitment to delivering an unmatched guest experience, we are confident this partnership is the start to many great things to come in the future.”

The Little Caesars express will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Little Caesars is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchise operators to join its team across Canada, including British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.