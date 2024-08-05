Little Caesars has spent the summer celebrating the 20th anniversary of its iconic HOT-N-READY products, giving away summer-themed prizes like music festival trips, camping gear and more. To close oﬀ the Summer of HOT-N-READY Giveaways and Getaways, one lucky winner will receive 20 years of HOT-N-READY products, ensuring them two decades of delicious, ready-to-eat Little Caesars pizzas, Crazy Bread and more.

Since 2004, HOT-N-READY has been the ultimate favorite for pizza lovers craving both convenience and quality, and this summer, Little Caesars is celebrating this iconic legacy with a series of electrifying giveaways—culminating in a grand finale this month. As the final month of summer approaches, customers can look forward to a new array of prizes designed to surprise and delight. Throughout the month, guests can visit participating Little Caesars locations to make a purchase, scan the QR code on their receipts, and enter for a chance to win. Full details and official rules are available at SummerSweeps.LiIleCaesars.com. No Purchase Necessary.

The prizes for the month of August include:

Hot-Tunes including 12-month Spotify Premium code (Entry Period: 8/5 – 8/11)

including 12-month Spotify Premium code (Entry Period: 8/5 – 8/11) Pizza! Pizza! Player including custom Little Caesars vinyl record player and vinyl record gie card (Entry Period: 8/12 – 8/18)

including custom Little Caesars vinyl record player and vinyl record gie card (Entry Period: 8/12 – 8/18) Night at the Movies including $200 AMC gift card and Little Caesars pizza slice blanket (Entry Period: 8/19 – 8/25)

including $200 AMC gift card and Little Caesars pizza slice blanket (Entry Period: 8/19 – 8/25) 20 Years of Free Pizza including LC gift card for 52 Classic Pizzas x 20 years (Entry Period: 8/26 – 9/1)

“Our Summer of HOT-N-READY has been an incredible journey, redefining what HOT-N-READY means for our loyal customers,” said Greg Hamilton, CMO of Little Caesars. “We are thrilled to cap off this celebration by giving one lucky winner 20 years of free pizza. This grand prize symbolizes our commitment to delivering quality, convenience, and excitement to pizza lovers everywhere. It’s our way of saying thank you for two decades of unwavering support.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there! Entrants are also all eligible to win one of thousands of food prizes from Little Caesars. From free Crazy Bread to Crazy Puffs, Little Caesars is making sure this summer is one for the books.

For more information on Little Caesars Summer of HOT-N-READY Giveaways & Getaways and to stay updated on the latest giveaways and promotions, visit SummerSweeps.LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on social media. Don’t miss out on the chance to spice up your summer with Little Caesars!

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 US and DC, who are 18 years of age or older and age of majority, as of date of entry. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 5/27/24 and ends 11:59p.m.ET on 9/1/24. For complete Official Rules, eligibility and entry periods, including how to enter without a purchase, visit summersweeps.littlecaesars.com. Sponsor: Little Caesars Enterprises Inc. ©2024 LCE, Inc. CR0023736.