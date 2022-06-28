Little Caesars Eyes At Least 16 Restaurants in Hawaii

Little Caesars is looking to grow its presence in paradise with a goal of opening more than 16 new franchise stores across the Hawaiian Islands by 2027. The bulk of franchise ownership opportunities are available on the island of Oahu, but the brand has also identified Kauai, Maui, the Big Island and Molokai as territories ripe for growth.

A major focus of this expansion is on providing interested military veterans located on the islands with financial incentives to open a franchise through the company’s Veterans Program. Established in 2006 by Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch, a Korean War military veteran, the program is designed to expand business opportunities for servicepeople.

“With more than 10 percent of the population made up of veterans and over 13 military bases in the state, Hawaii is home to some of our country’s greatest heroes,” said Craig Sherwood, Little Caesars vice president of U.S. development and a military veteran himself. “Our brand knows from experience—with hundreds of veteran-owned Little Caesars stores across the country—that military veterans make some of the best business owners out there. And in a market with such a large military presence, there are endless opportunities for veterans and other entrepreneurs to pursue business ownership by franchising with Little Caesars.”

With six franchise locations currently open and operating across the Hawaiian islands and two new stores coming soon to Keaau, Hawaii, and Kahului, Maui, Little Caesars is building momentum to continue expanding, currently seeking both multi-unit and single-unit investors looking to grow their business endeavors.

Potential prospects interested in learning more about Little Caesars and its growth opportunities on the Hawaiian islands are invited to attend a live webinar on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. HST. To register for this free event hosted by Little Caesars U.S. Development Manager Danny Knipper, please visit bit.ly/LCEHawaii.

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $379,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com.