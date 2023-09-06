Little Caesars Introduces 4-Quarter Calzony

As the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars is giving pizza eaters and football fans the opportunity to draft the ultimate gametime meal that satisfies the entire team and their appetites. Little Caesars is putting its signature Crazy Calzony, a pizza-calzone combo, back in the lineup and amping it up with a variety of toppings to create a product that has something for everyone – the 4-Quarter Calzony.

Fans can get their hands on the 4-Quarter Calzony for $8.99 as early as September 4 by ordering online or using the Little Caesars app. Then, starting September 11, guests can simply walk in and pick it up HOT-N-READY from 4-8 P.M. at participating locations nationwide. Don’t wait to call an audible. This meaty, cheesy, crowd pleaser is only available for a limited time.

This product features four different meats: pepperoni, bacon, ham, and Italian sausage. Its calzone-like crust is topped with a buttery flavored spread and is filled with mozzarella and one meat from the center. To round it all out, the 4-Quarter Calzony is served with Crazy Sauce for dipping.

“The 4-Quarter Calzony ensures everyone at the pregame or watch party has something to eat,” says Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “You can satisfy cravings with just one product instead of getting four different pizzas. Combined with the calzone crust, this innovative menu item is a victory for any get-together.”

