As Little Caesars enters its fourth year as the NFL’s Official Pizza Sponsor, it is kicking off the 2025 season with a winning game plan packed with epic deals, crave-worthy pizza, and fan-first experiences.

As part of this year’s 2025 NFL Kickoff celebration, Little Caesars is reinforcing its iconic Pizza!Pizza! tagline with a can’t-miss offer. Starting August 25, fans can get two large 1-topping pizzas for just $4.99 each when they buy both using an online code – an unbeatable value in the pizza game. This deal is available online only and doubles the flavor without doubling the cost of a perfect gameday meal.

The Pizza!Pizza! phrase has long been a hallmark of Little Caesars, and this promotion taps into that beloved nostalgia while delivering real savings for fans gearing up for game day. When it comes to pizza and football, more is always better.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the NFL for a fourth year, connecting with fans through the universal love of pizza and football,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. “This season, we’re bringing even more value to the table – starting with the return of our iconic Pizza!Pizza! offer to kick things off. It’s our way of making game day even better for fans nationwide, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality, affordability and unforgettable moments all season long.”

For the 2025 season, Little Caesars is strengthening its NFL presence with a renewed lineup of high-profile talent. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returns in the first commercial of the year to declare Little Caesars is the Real Deal. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will also return as part of key marketing efforts highlighting Little Caesars’ position as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL. New this year, Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley will be featured in a co-branded campaign with Pepsi, launching this season. Together, these partnerships reinforce the brand’s commitment to delivering unmatched value and memorable fan experiences at the intersection of football and pizza.

Little Caesars is also partnering with select NFL teams to feature specialized branding and in-game activations in their local markets throughout the season. Participating teams include the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

In its fourth year, Little Caesars is also bringing back the popular Pizza!Pizza! Pregame, a fan-favorite tradition where guests can earn our best rewards simply by ordering and enjoying Little Caesars. Launching exclusively in the Little Caesars app starting on September 4, guests can complete the Pizza! Pizza! Pregame Challenges on NFL gamedays to earn their share of over $5 million in rewards and prizes.**

Little Caesars and the NFL remain committed to making a meaningful impact beyond the field. This year, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a mobile pizza kitchen dedicated to serving communities in need, celebrated 40 years of giving back. As part of the ongoing partnership, the Love Kitchen will travel to key NFL event cities throughout the season, working alongside the league to provide fresh, hot pizza to individuals and families facing hardship – continuing a proud legacy of compassion and community service.

The first serving will celebrate the start of the 2025 regular season in the home of Super Bowl LIX Champions the Philadelphia Eagles on September 3rd, partnering with Philadelphia non-profit Project HOME.

**Purchase required for Reward eligibility. Must be a legal resident of the 50 U.S. (DC), 18+ and have an account on the Little Caesars App. Available in the Little Caesars app only and at participating stores. Entry limited to Thurs, Sun, Mon only between 9/5/24-1/5/25. Estimate based on 2024 Pizza!Pizza! Pregame rewards and prizes. Amount includes all rewards and prizes for all winning participants. See littlecaesars.com/Challenges for details.