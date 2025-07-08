Little Caesars, proudly known for providing the best value in pizza, continues to lead the market with the launch of its More for $9.99 Menu. Enjoy an affordable feast of your favorites or mix and match to make everyone happy with the perfect combination for a lunchtime treat, dinner with friends, movie night, or gameday spread.

The new More for $9.99 Menu is a value vault of flavor options, containing many possibilities for beloved classics and new favorites. Choose between these delicious pairings for $9.99 each:

Two Large Classic Pepperoni or Cheese Pizzas, or one of each flavor

A Classic Pepperoni Pizza and an order of Crazy Puffs

The new Fantastic FOUR-N-ONE pizza with a Crazy Combo that includes Crazy Bread and Crazy Sauce

A Pretzel Crust Pizza with a Crazy Combo that includes Crazy Bread and Crazy Sauce

A Crazy Puffs Party Pack with twelve Pepperoni or Cheese Crazy Puffs, or a combination of both flavors

“As the value leader in pizza, we don’t follow trends—we set them. Our new $9.99 menu is a bold move that provides unbeatable variety and flavor at a price that speaks for itself,” said Greg Hamilton, CMO at Little Caesars. “We know our customers expect more from Little Caesars, and this menu proves what most people already know – that Little Caesars consistently gives guests more for their money.”

Little Caesars guests are passionate and value-driven, two qualities that influenced the creation of the More for $9.99 Menu. Little Caesars makes it easy to order and enjoy, providing the answer to all value meal questions, no strings attached.

The More for $9.99 Menu is more than just a value menu—it’s the key to a satisfying meal that keeps you, your taste buds, and your wallet happy.

The More for $9.99 Menu is coming to Little Caesars nationwide on July 7th, 2025 and is available online only at all participating locations.