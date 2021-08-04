Little Caesars Looks to Expand in Denver

Little Caesars, the global, family-owned pizza chain with franchise and company-owned stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and across 27 countries and territories, is looking to grow its presence in the Denver area with the addition of at least 15 units by the close of 2024.

“Our franchise business model—renowned for our revolutionary Reserve-N-Ready system bolstered by our signature Pizza Portal pickup and delivery—is perfectly suited for the active, on-the-go Denver community,” says Craig Sherwood, Vice President of U.S. Development at Little Caesars. “Couple this with the forecast that Colorado stands out among the top 10 states expected to sustain the highest franchise business growth throughout 2021 per the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Economic Outlook Report, growing our brand’s footprint in this capital city is a no-brainer.”

Given the positive outlook for franchising in the current economy, Little Caesars is looking to accelerate the brand’s growth in the Denver market beyond its more than 30 existing locations by focusing on multi-unit agreements in its search for partners to lead this expansion.

Prospects interested in learning more about the brand and its growth opportunities in Denver are invited to attend an exclusive, live webinar event taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. MT. To register for this free event being hosted by key members of the Little Caesars franchise development team, please visit bit.ly/LCE_Denver.

Little Caesars franchising investments start at $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com.