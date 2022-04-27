Little Caesars Looks to Spur Franchise Growth in Buffalo

Little Caesars is looking to offer a slice of its franchise business to Buffalo, NY entrepreneurs with the goal of opening at least 11 new stores in the coming years. The global, family-owned pizza chain aims to secure this expansion by signing three multi-unit franchise agreements by 2023.

“Demand for our brand is strong in Buffalo, and we’re aiming to give consumers and entrepreneurs more of what they want,” says Craig Sherwood, Vice President of U.S. Development. “Buffalo has a flourishing entrepreneurial community, and it’s also a city that knows its food, and we are eager to grow our footprint there.”

With four franchise locations currently open and operating in the area, Little Caesars is building momentum to expand, currently seeking both single-unit and multi-unit investors looking to grow their business endeavors.

Potential prospects interested in learning more about Little Caesars and its growth opportunities in Buffalo are invited to attend an exclusive, live webinar on Tuesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. EDT. To register for this free event hosted by key members of the Little Caesars franchise development team, please visit bit.ly/LCEBuffalo.

"To create and support development opportunities for franchise prospects, Little Caesars is looking for innovative markets where there is growth potential," adds Sherwood. "The Little Caesars brand and business model is the right fit for the Buffalo market, which has a growing younger demographic as well as increased investments in technology and innovation.”