Little Caesars is officially opening its doors in Cambodia with a grand celebration on November 10, at its first store on Koh Pich. Known for its HOT-N-READY pizza, Little Caesars is set to offer an affordable and convenient dining experience for Cambodian families, students, and anyone looking for a quick, delicious meal.

Little Caesars entry into Cambodia, led by local franchise partner Neak Oknha Rithy Sear of Worldbridge Group, marks the brand’s 29th country of operation. The restaurant’s debut on Koh Pich is just the beginning, with a second location already planned for early 2025.

At Little Caesars, the focus is on making mealtime easy and affordable for families, while consistently delivering the great quality guests love. This is accomplished by ensuring pizzas are freshly made and ready to go, allowing guests to walk in, grab a pizza, and head out—perfect for busy parents, students, and professionals.

The restaurant’s menu will feature Little Caesars classic pizzas, including their signature pepperoni and cheese, at affordable prices starting at just $6.49 for a large pizza. With sides like Crazy Bread, flavorful dipping sauces, and their latest Crazy Puffs, families can enjoy a complete meal that satisfies everyone’s cravings without breaking the bank. Additionally, the menu will offer options tailored to meet the unique flavors favored by Cambodian guests.

“Little Caesars has always been about bringing families and friends together over delicious food,” said Paula Vissing, President of Global Retail at Little Caesars. “We’re thrilled to offer Cambodian families a quick, affordable option that delivers exceptional taste and quality every time.”

Little Caesars is designed to fit seamlessly into the lives of Cambodian consumers, offering fast service, fresh ingredients, and unbeatable value. Whether it’s a last-minute meal after a long day or a treat for a weekend family gathering, Little Caesars pizzas make it easy to enjoy delicious food at a great price. Little Caesars is excited to bring its iconic pizza to Cambodia and become a part of the vibrant communities throughout the country.

Neak Oknha Rithy Sear, Chairman of Worldbridge Group, expressed his excitement for the partnership and what it means for Cambodian families.

“Little Caesars is a global brand known for its high standards, and I am proud to be a part of bringing this experience to Cambodian families. We believe that the combination of quality, affordability, and convenience will make Little Caesars a new favorite dining option for families across Phnom Penh.”

“Our brand is dedicated to delivering an unforgettable dining experience,” said Vissing. “From the moment you walk in, we want you to feel welcome and excited, knowing you’re getting delicious pizza made with top-quality ingredients at a great value.”

To celebrate its debut, Little Caesars is rolling out special promotions and giveaways for the first customers who visit the Koh Pich location. The restaurant will be open to the public from 11 November 2024. Families are encouraged to join in the excitement and be among the first to taste Cambodia’s newest favorite pizza.