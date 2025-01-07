Little Caesars, the third-largest pizza chain in the world, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at Pearl Harbor in partnership with the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). Located in one of the busiest Navy Exchange Malls globally, this restaurant brings the brand’s signature Hot-N-Ready menu, bold flavors, and affordable prices to military service members and their families, offering a convenient and high-quality dining option tailored to the needs of military communities.

“Non-traditional expansion has been a special focus for Little Caesars this year, especially military bases and towns we’ve identified being short in supply of QSRs that meet the preferences of today’s consumers. This is also a special territory as Little Caesars has prioritized supporting the brave men and women who serve our country since the brand debuted 65 years ago,” said Bryan Ketelhut, National Director of Non-Traditional and Development Services at Little Caesars. “As we gather to celebrate the grand opening at Pearl Harbor, we’re honored to be a part of this tight-knit community.”

In 2006, inspired by founder Mike Ilitch’s own military service, Little Caesars established its veterans’ program. This initiative aims to support honorably discharged veterans as they transition into civilian life or pursue new career paths by offering incentives to help them start their own franchises. Today, the program boasts a network of over 260 veteran franchisees. Mike Ilitch, who served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps before co-founding Little Caesars, was stationed at Pearl Harbor from December 1950 to August 1951. His military experience at this iconic base laid a solid foundation for his future business success.

Leading the operations of the Little Caesars at the Navy Exchange Mall in Pearl Harbor is John Brown, a former NEXCOM employee. Brown has been in the pizza industry since 1987 and with Little Caesars starting in 2019.

“Little Caesars addition to the Navy Exchange Mall brings substantial value to our food court and to those who frequent here,” said John Brown, Director of Operations at Little Caesars Pearl Harbor. “Having been on the island for so many years and working closely with NEXCOM, I’m confident Little Caesars will become a staple for many.”

Little Caesars has accelerated non-traditional expansion to meet the demand for flexible options in competitive markets and the growing preference for convenient dining. Little Caesars is committed to bringing the brand to consumers across a variety of non-traditional locations, including military towns, college campuses, casinos, amusement parks, hospitals, zoos and airports. With Little Caesars famous handheld products, including its recent launch of Crazy Puffs™, the brand is fully equipped to provide the types of delicious meals that military communities, travelers, students and fans crave at these high foot-traffic hubs.

Little Caesars is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchise operators to join its team across the U.S., including in the Northeast, Pacific Northwest, New Orleans, and North and South Carolina.