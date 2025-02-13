Little Caesars, the third-largest pizza chain in the world, announced that the International Franchise Association (IFA) named multi-unit franchise owner Taylor Johns a 2024 Franchisee of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes exceptional franchise owners who demonstrate outstanding leadership, a commitment to their communities, and dedication to the franchise business model. Johns was honored during the annual IFA conference in Las Vegas.

“As a third-generation franchisee, this recognition means so much to me, my family, and our incredible team members,” said Taylor Johns, Little Caesars franchisee. “The opportunity to carry forward our family’s over 40-year legacy with Little Caesars while serving our community when they need it most is a privilege, and this award reflects the hard work and heart that goes into every pizza we make.”

Johns’ grandfather opened the family’s first Little Caesars location in 1983. Since then, Johns has worked every role within the restaurant, from preparing pizzas to managing operations. His hands-on leadership style fosters a team culture built on camaraderie, trust, and shared goals and has made him a go-to source for advice within the Little Caesars franchise network.

The impact of his hard work and dedication extends far beyond Johns’ 16 locations across South Carolina. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Johns crossed state lines to assist in Newland, North Carolina, as part of the Little Caesars Love Kitchen initiative, which delivers fresh pizza to people in crisis. Along with 10 employees, Johns donated time, ingredients, and resources to feed families rebuilding after the storm. In addition, three of his Little Caesars locations serve as official Toys-for-Tots donation drop sites, supporting families in need during the holidays.



“Taylor’s journey with Little Caesars reflects our brand’s commitment to community service and family engagement,” said Paula Vissing, President, Global Retail at Little Caesars. “He sets a remarkable example for everyone at Little Caesars, and this honor is truly deserved for Taylor.”

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their franchisor, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

