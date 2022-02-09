Little Caesars Plots Global Growth in 2022

Little Caesars, the global, family-owned pizza chain with locations in 27 countries and territories, is riding considerable growth momentum from 2021 into what is shaping up to be a year marked by even more worldwide growth in 2022.

“Little Caesars has ambitious plans to continue expanding globally and is actively seeking franchisees interested in joining our world-renowned brand,” says Jeremy Vitaro, Little Caesars Chief Development Officer. “In the U.S., we’ve developed tailored incentives to assist franchisees in lowering startup costs and further penetrating markets, like the Northeast. From an international standpoint, we just opened our first restaurants in Russia and are in the process of opening several other new markets this year, including Ecuador and the United Kingdom.”

In the coming year, the brand intends to continue its domestic growth by adding more multi-unit and single-unit franchisees, offering special incentives for military veterans and first responders. With these targets in mind, Little Caesars is pursuing franchise candidates who strongly align with the brand’s values and eligibility requirements in the following key markets:

New England

New York City

Minneapolis

Denver

Pacific Northwest

Little Caesars has grown its international presence over the past few years in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific, most recently opening restaurants in Russia, Colombia, Spain and Barbados. The brand is currently seeking multi-unit developers in:

Brazil

France

Malaysia

Netherlands

Philippines

United Arab Emirates

To fuel the brand’s future growth, Little Caesars expanded its development team. Vitaro joined Little Caesars as Chief Development Officer in April 2021, bringing decades of franchise development experience. Over the past year and a half, Little Caesars also hired Craig Sherwood as Vice President of U.S. Development, Marc DaSilva as Vice President of International Development and Basil Kazepis as Vice President of Real Estate and Construction.

In addition to an enhanced development team, Little Caesars is relying on its convenience-driven business model and advanced digital technology to offer increased support to Little Caesars franchise owners worldwide.

“The Little Caesars business model resonates with potential franchisees now more than ever following the popularity of our convenience-driven system throughout the pandemic,” says Vitaro. “We saw a significant increase in Pizza Portal pickup and delivery usage during 2020 and 2021, and those ordering options remain a top choice for our customers today.”

Domestic franchising investments start around $360,000.