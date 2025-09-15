Little Caesars, the third-largest pizza chain in the world, is excited to announce that Bryan Ketelhut has been promoted to Vice President of Franchising and Business Development.

Ketelhut has been with Little Caesars since 2007, beginning his journey as a franchisee in Dallas, TX, and later in Rhode Island. After joining the corporate team in 2011, he spent over two years as a Zone Manager in Franchise Services, supporting franchisees in the southwestern U.S. In 2013, he transitioned to the U.S. Development team, helping to create and implement new limited-menu concepts for non-traditional venues. These now include landmark locations such as the Kennedy Space Center, Pearl Harbor, Washington State University, and multiple military bases, higher education institutions, travel plazas, and entertainment venues.

From 2018 to 2021, Ketelhut led the franchising team with a focus on traditional store development, asset management, and strategic concepts. Most recently, he served as National Director of Non-Traditional, Asset Management, and Development Services. His experience as a former franchisee gives him a unique perspective on supporting operators and optimizing growth strategies. In 2022, Ketelhut received the “Never Give Up” award at Little Caesars annual service awards.

With more than 60 years of family-owned history, Little Caesars is known for its signature “Hot-N-Ready” pizzas, the “Pizza! Pizza!” catchphrase, and its emphasis on quality, value, and convenience. Franchisees benefit from an integrated supply chain, innovative menu offerings, and flexible restaurant formats, including the new Elev8 design and modular POD units, allowing the brand to adapt to a variety of real estate options. Little Caesars also maintains a strong community focus through its Love Kitchen® program, which has served more than 4 million meals nationwide, and partnerships with local schools, sports teams, and nonprofits. Franchising investments start at around $379,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders. Interested candidates can learn more information at franchise.littlecaesars.com.