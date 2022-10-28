Little Caesars Promotes Greg Hamilton to Chief Marketing Officer

Little Caesars announced that Greg Hamilton will take on the role of chief marketing officer at the third largest pizza chain in the world, effective immediately.

Greg is being promoted from his role of senior vice president of marketing with Little Caesars. He has spent the last 20 years in marketing roles with progressive leadership responsibility and has nearly 15 years of experience in the quick-service restaurant industry. Greg helped to spearhead the digital transformation of the marketing function at Little Caesars and has played a key role in the brand's high-profile initiatives, including the chain's first Super Bowl commercial, its integration in The Batman movie and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and being named the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

Little Caesars, home of the Hot-N-Ready Pizza and Pizza Portal pickup, is a Detroit-based global pizza company that focuses on bringing customers value, quality, and convenience. The chain aims to continue its digital marketing expansion and impactful partnerships under Greg's leadership.

"We have such tremendous talent at Little Caesars, and we're thrilled to be able to promote from within for this key role," says Dave Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "Greg has been an innovative leader here for some time and we're confident he's going to propel our brand forward even more as our CMO."

Greg graduated from Cedarville University in Ohio with a Bachelor of Arts in marketing. Personally, he is an avid runner and enjoys spending his free time with his wife and two children hiking and camping. Greg and his family live in metro Detroit.

"I'm elated to take on this important role at such a storied company, with a group of people I already respect so highly," adds Hamilton, "I look forward to continuing to work with the Little Caesars team and our incredible community of franchisees to keep driving brand growth even further."