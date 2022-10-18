Little Caesars Promotes New 'Call of Duty Combo' with MTN Dew

Little Caesars and MTN DEW are always looking to keep their fans fueled up and ready to go. That's why the brands are joining forces ahead of the release of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, helping fans across the U.S. elevate their gaming experiences and excite their taste buds.

Beginning Monday, October 17 through Saturday, December 31, gamers who order from Little Caesars can get their hands on unique codes that unlock Dual 2XP for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. They can also purchase the "Call of Duty Combo" which includes a Large Slices-N-Stix pizza featuring half a Classic pepperoni pizza and half Italian Cheese Bread, Crazy Sauce and a 20 oz. MTN DEW, all for $7.99. Order online at littlecaesars.com or purchase in-store and save your receipt for a code to unlock Dual 2XP as well as access to other bonus in-game items including a player card, emblem, and weapon charm, and the chance to win free prizes such as customized PlayStation 5s, wireless controllers and other swag to take your game to the next level.

"We know that DEW Nation and the gaming community are on the edge of their seats with anticipation for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," says Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Joining forces with our partners at Little Caesars gives us the opportunity to up the ante for fans by creating a meal combo that's designed to elevate their gaming experience."

To unlock Dual 2XP and in-game rewards for all consoles and PCs, gamers simply need to visit www.LittleCaesarsCallOfDuty.com to upload their in-store receipt or enter the unique code on their digital receipt. The Dual 2XP and in-game rewards will be linked directly to the gamer's Modern Warfare II account.

"Little Caesars pizza is a perfect enhancement to a night of gaming," says Greg Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Little Caesars. "Our Slices-N-Stix and Crazy Sauce alongside a refreshing MTN DEW is a sure-fire way to fuel gamers while they unlock in-game features and swag with our exclusive offerings."