Little Caesars recently promoted three exceptional executives to key leadership positions within its technology division, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey of innovation and growth.

Keith Faigin was promoted to Chief Information Officer, Restaurant Systems. With a decade of service at Little Caesars, Keith has played a pivotal role in advancing the brand’s e-commerce platform and securing multiple patents. His leadership and expertise are set to further enhance the company’s restaurant systems’ technological capabilities.

Afia Phillips was promoted to Chief Information Security Officer. Afia’s strategic approach to information security has fortified the chain’s defenses across all Ilitch companies. Her dedication to social responsibility and her involvement in various professional networks underscore her exceptional leadership in cybersecurity.

Lance Shinabarger was promoted to Chief Information Officer, Shared Technologies and Applications. Lance’s extensive IT management experience and his success in leading global infrastructure initiatives for Little Caesars and other Ilitch companies will drive the brand’s shared technologies and applications forward.