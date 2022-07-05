Little Caesars Releases New Summer Merch Lineup

After launching the first of its campy merchandise line in November 2021, just in time for a HOT PIZZA SUMMER, Little Caesars announced the kickoff of its new summer merchandise line. Consumers nationwide can visit HOTNREADYSHOP.com today to browse a variety of items from our summer collection that are sure to please any pizza lover.

The collection offers pizza themed slides, a pizza themed men’s bathing suit, a Little Caesars “hang loose” drawstring bag, HOT PIZZA SUMMER themed tanks, Little Caesars koozies, and much, much more.

Little Caesars is thrilled to give their customers the opportunity to show their brand love all summer long.