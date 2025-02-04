Little Caesars, the third-largest pizza chain in the world and the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, is featuring a breakthrough ad in Super Bowl LIX starring Emmy winner Eugene Levy and showcasing the all-new Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs that will leave fans saying TASTES LIKE WHOA long after the Big Game concludes.

The 30-second spot showcases Eugene Levy in a hilarious, jaw-dropping moment of astonishment where the irresistible flavor of Crazy Puffs causes his iconic eyebrows to comically disappear. Adding to the fun, Levy’s daughter, Sarah Levy, also known for her role in the Emmy-winning series Schitt’s Creek, makes a cameo, infusing the ad with a playful family dynamic.

Little Caesars has a history of partnering with Hollywood stars and top athlete talent to deliver culturally relevant campaigns. By featuring Eugene Levy, an acclaimed and beloved comedian, Little Caesars reaffirms its commitment to bold and memorable storytelling. Levy’s charisma and universal charm enable the brand to connect with audiences in innovative ways, extending its reach beyond traditional food marketing.

This spot launches Little Caesars newest campaign spotlighting its wildly popular Crazy Puffs line, now featuring the new Bacon & Cheese flavor, available in stores starting today, February 3, 2025. Joining the top-selling Pepperoni Crazy Puffs and Four Cheese varieties, Bacon & Cheese promises to be a fan favorite with a blend of melted mozzarella, muenster, and cheddar cheeses, pizza sauce, and topped with applewood smoked bacon, a buttery-garlic flavored drizzle and parmesan cheese.

“This ad is all about celebrating the bold, crave-worthy fun that is Little Caesars, and the addition of Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs takes it to a whole new level,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars. “With Eugene Levy at the helm, we’ve created a spot that’s as deliciously entertaining as Crazy Puffs themselves. Working with such iconic talent showcases our commitment to delivering not only amazing flavors but also unforgettable brand experiences.”

Fans can watch the full ad from Little Caesars, created in partnership with creative agency McKinney HERE or catch it during the Super Bowl LIX broadcast on February 9, 2025.To keep up with what Little Caesars has in store for its pizza and football fans, visit LittleCaesars.com, download the Little Caesars app, and follow us on Instagram ,TikTok, and X.