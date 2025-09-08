Just in time for kickoff, Little Caesars is huddling up with a bold new addition to its roster: Cheesesteak Crazy Puffs, the latest mouthwatering innovation in its lineup. Available for a limited time starting September 8, this craveable handheld product is redefining gameday food – just $3.99 for four satisfying Crazy Puffs filled with sliced steak, melted cheeses, onions, and topped with parmesan.

The campaign is headlined by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who stars in Little Caesars latest commercial and will champion the product throughout the season. His speed, power and Philly roots make him the perfect partner to introduce this bold new take on the classic cheesesteak.

“Our guests are always looking for value, flavor, and something fun, and these new Cheesesteak Crazy Puffs deliver on all three fronts,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. “With Saquon helping us bring these to the spotlight, we know fans everywhere will be excited to make them part of their game day ritual.”

Also joining the roster this season is the new Ultimate Cheesesteak Pizza, a hearty large round pizza topped with cheesy white sauce, mozzarella, steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms – delivering the most toppings at the nation’s best price. Available online starting at $14.99, the Ultimate Cheesesteak Pizza is the perfect sidekick to the Crazy Puffs, giving fans more ways to enjoy the flavors they love.

The Cheesesteak Crazy Puffs are available Hot-N-Ready from 4–8 PM, while the Ultimate Cheesesteak Pizza is available online only. Both products launch September 8 nationally and are available for a limited time during the NFL season.