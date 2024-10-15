Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, announced it is expanding its footprint with non-traditional restaurants, signing new license agreements to debut Little Caesars express locations across college campuses. Targeting a younger crowd that craves affordable and delicious meals while juggling a busy schedule, Little Caesars is opening this fall at Eastern Michigan University and at Washington State University in 2025, with additional restaurants in the pipeline for 2025.

“With convenience, value and quality at the forefront of everything Little Caesars does, the brand is a great fit for college campuses. We’re excited to kick off the school year with these new opportunities to deliver to students and faculty the food and dining experience that meets their individual needs and preferences,” said Bryan Ketelhut, National Director of Non-Traditional and Development Services at Little Caesars. “By expanding our brand’s presence across non-traditional venues, we’re also giving franchisees the opportunity to diversify their business portfolios, staying competitive in each of their respective markets and keeping Little Caesars top-of-mind with consumers in their communities.”

Overseeing the operations of Little Caesars at Eastern Michigan University’s Crossroads Marketplace is Sheena and Lenny Plocharczyk. Having worked with Little Caesars franchise services department for many years, the husband-and-wife team understand how to run a successful franchise and drive sales.

“Given our experience working at the corporate level and recognizing there is strong demand for iconic brands like Little Caesars to be accessible across college campuses, we knew this was a great investment opportunity for us to jump on board with,” said Sheena Plocharczyk. “The transition to becoming franchisees has been smooth and the support we have received from the team has helped set us up for success on campus. As an alumna of Eastern Michigan University, I am really excited about this new business endeavor.”

Little Caesars has also partnered with Washington State University’s Dining Services to open a location in the Compton Union Building (CUB) food court. “We are very excited to bring a nationally recognized pizza brand to the food court and believe it will be very popular with our students,” said Karee Shaw, director of the CUB. “It will complement the other concepts we have in the food court and offer variety to the campus community.”

To become more accessible to guests, Little Caesars is focused on expanding its non-traditional locations in 2024 and beyond.

The leading pizza chain is committed to bringing Little Caesars to consumers across a variety of settings, including university towns and college campuses, casinos, amusement parks, stadiums, hospitals, zoos and airports. With Little Caesars infamous grab-and-go menu items, including Crazy Puffs® and HOT-N-READY® pizza, the brand is equipped to provide the types of food products travelers, students and fans are craving at these high foot traffic hubs.