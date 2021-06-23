Little Caesars Targets 25 New Stores in Charlotte Market

Little Caesars, the global, family-owned pizza chain with franchise and company-owned stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and across 27 countries and territories, is looking to expand its North Carolina footprint with a goal of developing 25 new units across the Charlotte market between now and 2024.

“As the second largest metro area in the Southeast and one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, Charlotte is an exciting market experiencing an increased demand for high-quality food options at a value,” says Craig Sherwood, Vice President of U.S Development at Little Caesars. “Our revolutionary technology—including our signature Pizza Portal pickup and our Reserve-N-Ready system for pickup and delivery—gives Little Caesars franchise owners a proven system for meeting the needs of today’s customers and makes us an ideal fit for a bustling market like Charlotte. We are eager to connect with sophisticated potential franchisees who want to join our growing global brand.”

To add to the nearly 40 Little Caesars locations currently open and operating in the greater Charlotte metro area, the brand is actively searching for both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees looking to grow their portfolios in this region.

Interested prospects in the Charlotte market are invited to learn more about the Little Caesars franchise opportunity through an exclusive live webinar event being held on Tuesday, June 29, at 12 p.m. EDT. The webinar, which will be led by members of the brand’s franchise development team, will provide insight into the company’s history and recent innovations as well as the qualifications and steps required to become a franchisee. To register, visit http://bit.ly/LCE_Charlotte.

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders.