Little Caesars, home of HOT-N-READY pizza and sides, announced two exclusive NFL prizes as a part of Little Caesars Summer of HOT-N-READY Giveaways & Getaways. This nationwide celebration marks the 20th anniversary of Little Caesars’ iconic HOT-N-READY range of products and invites pizza lovers across America to participate in a thrilling summer-long giveaway. To enter, simply stop in and purchase and HOT-N-READY pizza or side at a Little Caesars location and scan the QR code displayed in the store or visit SummerSweeps.LittleCaesars.com to upload your in-store receipt.

Little Caesars HOT-N-READY pizzas have revolutionized the way families enjoy pizza with quick, affordable, and delicious offerings. As Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars is awarding extraordinary prizes in partnership with the NFL that football fans won’t want to miss.

The partnership between Little Caesars and the NFL perfectly embodies the spirit of celebration and community. As the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars aligns its brand with one of the most beloved sports leagues in the United States, leveraging this collaboration to enhance the consumer experience during the significant milestone of 20 years of HOT-N-READY products. The selected prizes in the Summer of HOT-N-READY campaign are meticulously crafted to reflect the essence of both football culture and Little Caesars commitment to quality and convenience.

Ultimate NFL Fantasy Football Experience

This prize winner will enjoy an exclusive NFL Fantasy Football Experience, including:

VIP Event Access : An unforgettable event at the Levi’s Stadium Innovation Center, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and immersive football atmosphere.

: An unforgettable event at the Levi’s Stadium Innovation Center, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and immersive football atmosphere. Meet and Greet with George Kittle : A special appearance by NFL superstar George Kittle, providing fans with an up-close and personal experience with one of the league’s most dynamic tight ends.

: A special appearance by NFL superstar George Kittle, providing fans with an up-close and personal experience with one of the league’s most dynamic tight ends. All-Inclusive Travel: Round-trip coach airfare, ground transportation between the hotel and stadium, and two nights’ accommodation in a standard hotel (double occupancy).

NFL Kickoff Experience

This prize winner will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime kickoff experience including:

Game Tickets: Winners can choose tickets to the first regular season home game of their favorite NFL team.

Winners can choose tickets to the first regular season home game of their favorite NFL team. Exclusive Prize Pack : A summer-themed prize pack filled with tailgating essentials, including tailgate chairs, a Bluetooth speaker, and a cooler backpack.

: A summer-themed prize pack filled with tailgating essentials, including tailgate chairs, a Bluetooth speaker, and a cooler backpack. Covered Hospitality Fees: Ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Get ready to heat up your summer with Little Caesars’ Summer of HOT-N-READY Giveaways & Getaways! Stay in the loop on all the latest and greatest giveaways and promotions by visiting SummerSweeps.LittleCaesars.com or following Little Caesars on social.