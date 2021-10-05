Little Caesars Wants to Open 50 Stores in New England

Little Caesars, the global, family-owned pizza chain with franchise and company-owned stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and across 27 countries and territories, is looking to grow its presence in the New England region with a goal of awarding more than 50 new franchise units across Boston and Providence by 2026.

“New England’s metropolitan cities—Boston and Providence especially—are filled with aspiring entrepreneurs who value technology and innovation,” says Craig Sherwood, Little Caesars Vice President of Franchise Development. “Little Caesars has a long history of technological innovation, most recently marked by our Reserve-N-Ready strategy, which makes ordering pizza even easier with our mobile app and our famous self-service Pizza Portal pickup. As we continue innovating to support our growth, we are confident that Boston and Providence entrepreneurs will find our business model to be the perfect fit.”

With more than 17 Little Caesars locations currently open and operating across the two cities, the brand is building momentum to expand as it is seeking both single-unit and multi-unit investors looking to grow their business across the Boston and Providence metropolitan areas.

Aligned with plans to rapidly pursue franchise development in the New England region, Little Caesars is participating in The Franchise Show in Boston at the Crowne Plaza Marlborough on Oct. 16-17. Key executives from the Little Caesars franchise development team will be set up at Booth 224 throughout the show to discuss the brand’s franchise opportunities with interested prospects from surrounding markets, specifically emphasizing Boston and Providence as key targets.

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders.