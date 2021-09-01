Little Greek Fresh Grill to Open on Dr. Phillips Blvd

Little Greek Fresh Grill, a fast-casual Greek restaurant with an American influence, is set to open a location this fall on Dr. Phillips Blvd., according to Nick Vojnovic, Little Greek president.

It will be located at 5154 Dr. Phillips Blvd. The owner/operator is JP Navarro. Little Greek Dr. Phillips will be the 13th location in the Orlando Metro area.

“Little Greek continues to expand its footprint in Central Florida,” Vojnovic adds. “We also have our near-term eye on other locations.” The growth and success in the area has been tremendous and exceeded our expectations.”

Little Greek has built a reputation for exceptional food quality and emphasizes fresh, healthy Greek dishes created from generations of traditional family recipes, including Greek salads topped with grilled chicken and traditional Gyro pitas. All Orlando area locations offer dine-in, take-out and catering. Many locations offer curbside service.

“The Greek/Mediterranean restaurant segment continues to explode,” Vojnovic adds. “People in the Orlando area are seeking a healthy dining alternative at an affordable price, and Little Greek fills that void.”

The Tampa, Fla.-based Little Greek Fresh Grill currently has locations in Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio and Texas.