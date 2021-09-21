Little Greek Fresh Grill to Open in Land O’ Lakes

Little Greek Fresh Grill, a fast-casual Greek restaurant with an American influence, is set to open a location this fall in Land O’ Lakes, according to Nick Vojnovic, Little Greek president.

It will be located at 7830 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., near Publix in the Arbor Square at Connerton. The owner/operator is Mike Awad.

“My family and I are excited to open a Little Greek Fresh Grill in the area,” says Awad. “This is a good fit for us as a franchisee.”

According to Vojnovic, this is the 18th location in the Tampa Bay area. The first Little Greek opened in Palm Harbor in 2004.

“Little Greek continues to expand its footprint in Tampa Bay and Central Florida,” Vojnovic adds. “We also have our near term eye on other locations throughout Florida.” The growth and success in the Tampa area has been tremendous and exceeded our expectations.”

Little Greek has built a reputation for exceptional food quality and emphasizes fresh, healthy Greek dishes created from generations of traditional family recipes, including Greek salads topped with grilled chicken and traditional Gyro pitas. All Orlando area locations offer dine-in, take-out and catering. Many locations offer curbside service.