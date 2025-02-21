Little Rey is launching a guest chef taco collab series, starting with Scott Crawford, benefiting local and regional charities. We’d love your help spreading the word!

Each month, one special taco from a rotating local chef will be featured on Little Rey’s menu. 100 percent of proceeds from all purchases of this special taco will go to a charity of the guest chef’s choice.

The March collab will feature chef Scott Crawford of Little Rey’s neighbor Brodeto and will benefit Ben’s Friends, a nonprofit that helps food and beverage workers struggling with addiction. Chef Crawford has created an octopus taco with salsa macha that marries the Northern Mexican flavors of Little Rey with Brodeto’s Southern Italian/Croatian concept. The taco will be available on Little Rey’s menu from March 1-31 only.