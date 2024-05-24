L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the fast-casual brand renowned for its authentic Hawaiian-style cuisine, announces its exciting lineup of initial openings of 2024 through two successful networks of multi-unit franchise owners in Colorado and Texas. Founded in Honolulu, HI in 1952, L&L continues its mission to share aloha with their popular ‘Plate Lunch’ offerings throughout 230 locations across the U.S. and Japan.

“After a record-breaking year in 2023, marked by 18 new locations, we’re thrilled to continue our expansion across the U.S. with our multi-unit franchisees,” shares Elisia Flores, chief executive officer of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “Our brand’s enduring success is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our franchisees, serving Hawaiian-style comfort food.”

2024 Q1 Grand Openings:

● January: Colorado Springs, CO – As the new year kicked off, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue brought its signature Hawaiian-style cuisine to Colorado Springs captivating the taste buds of the Rocky Mountain region. Located at Interquest Parkway, 11010 Cross Peak View, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. Call (719) 623-6886 for more information.

● March: Universal City (San Antonio), TX – The cultural richness of San Antonio is complemented by the addition of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, offering a culinary journey through the diverse flavors of Hawaii. Located at 1645 Pat Booker, Universal City, TX 78148. Call (210) 236-8431 for additional information.

“With our new locations in Colorado and Texas, we’re not only expanding our reach but also fostering vibrant spaces where communities can come together to enjoy the tradition of the Hawaiian plate lunch,” Flores adds.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is dedicated to supporting franchisee owners as they expand their restaurant portfolios, allowing them to capitalize on their entrepreneurial endeavors. With a strong emphasis on affordability and flexibility,

L&L provides franchisees with growth opportunities, backed by a proven track record of success and a strong support system. From the start, franchisees receive comprehensive guidance through every stage of restaurant development, including assistance in site selection, store design, training, equipment procurement, and product purchasing, ensuring a seamless launch. Throughout the grand opening phase, L&L offers hands-on support from experienced chefs, grand opening kits, and media outreach to create buzz within the community. Following the launch, franchisees continue to benefit from ongoing support, including, field and marketing assistance, research and development initiatives, and continuous education opportunities, all aimed at fostering sustained success and growth.

“Joining L&L’s multi-unit franchise community empowers individuals to exercise their autonomy, backed by expert training and support from the franchisor,” explains Josie Akana, vice president of franchising at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “We guide our franchise owners on their entrepreneurial path, ensuring their success in diverse markets, all while staying true to our brand ethos of sharing aloha through Hawaiian-style cuisine.”

Sarah Yee, owner of multiple L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise outlets in Texas, shares her excitement about the expansion, stating, “I am grateful for the opportunity to introduce Hawaii’s culinary delights to the people of Texas. There’s a family spirit within the company and certainly, a strong franchisor-franchisee relationship.”

Yee’s drive to become a multi-franchise proprietor with L&L stemmed from her desire to address the absence of Hawaiian-style cuisine across Texas. With a mission to provide a taste of home for individuals longing for flavors from their native land and to enlighten those eager to explore diverse culinary experiences, Yee recognized the chance to acquaint Texans with Hawaiian culture, one plate at a time. In March, she unveiled her sixth establishment in Texas, further solidifying her commitment to sharing the essence of Hawaii with the Lone Star State.

Similarly, franchise owner Ron Chadwick, who operates multiple locations in Colorado and Nevada, says, “The overwhelming response and demand from the community fuels my passion to continue expanding the L&L brand. We’re delighted to bring the taste of paradise to even more diners in Colorado Springs and beyond.”

Chadwick’s expansion of L&L restaurant units persists, driven by the appealing financial incentives provided by the franchise and the familial atmosphere in managing their operations and initiatives. As a multi-franchise owner, Chadwick enjoys the autonomy to add his specialties to the original menu, host giveaway trips, as well as devise strategies for recruiting and retaining staff. Additionally, they benefit from strategic counsel to support their expansion endeavors, fostering a dynamic environment for growth and innovation within the franchise network. Chadwick has recently opened his sixth L&L, located in Colorado Springs this January.

“My locations have been very successful, and we get to develop deeper connections with our customers through our shared admiration for Hawaiian-style cuisine,” Chadwick continues. “The L&L franchise is very easy to work with, the royalties are excellent– we also have annual conventions where we get to meet other L&L franchise owners and develop connections with each other.”

At each location, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will offer its iconic dish, “The Plate Lunch,” featuring two servings of rice, a serving of macaroni salad, and a choice of protein, ranging from chicken and pork to beef, fish, or shrimp. Guests can indulge in a diverse array of plate lunches, including BBQ Mix, Chicken Katsu, Kalua Pork with Cabbage, Loco Moco, Garlic Shrimp, and more in big plates and bold flavors.