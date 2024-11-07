L&L Hawaiian Barbecue announced the appointment of Kyler Kokubun as Director of Franchisee Communications. In this role, Kyler will focus on enhancing the relationship between the franchisor and franchisees, supporting franchisee operations, and aligning marketing strategies with the brand’s vision. Kyler’s expertise in building community connections and driving brand growth positions him well to support L&L’s continued expansion and success.

Kyler brings nearly 15 years of experience in marketing, customer service, and community engagement from his previous tenure at Consolidated Theatres, Hawaii’s oldest and largest movie theatre chain, where he was promoted from Service Associate to Marketing and Events Manager for all locations across Hawaii. He has been instrumental in developing strategic initiatives that celebrated Consolidated’s centennial, stewarded partnerships with local nonprofits, and elevated box office and concession revenues significantly.

Kyler’s deep understanding of Hawaii’s culture and his dedication to supporting local communities and businesses reflect the values central to L&L’s mission of bringing the aloha spirit to communities nationwide. His leadership and vision will play an integral role in fostering a collaborative environment for franchisees and enhancing the L&L experience for patrons.