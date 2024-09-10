L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, one of the leaders in bringing authentic Hawaiian-style cuisine to the mainland, announced its latest expansion with a new restaurant in Jacksonville, North Carolina. This milestone marks the brand’s 10th East Coast location and the second in North Carolina, further solidifying its nationwide presence with 228 locations across the U.S. and Japan.

Located at 331-E Western Blvd., Jacksonville, NC 28546, the new location occupies a 1,200 square-foot space within a lively plaza mall. Doors opened with a soft launch on Sept. 9, 2024, and will be followed by a grand opening celebration in early October, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and traditional hula dancing.

“The East Coast is experiencing a remarkable demand for Hawaiian-style cuisine and franchising options,” said Josie Akana, vice president of franchising at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “We’re honored that L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is at the forefront of this growth, introducing unique flavors to new communities while creating entrepreneurial opportunities.”

KauYoua Vang, the new franchise owner, expressed her enthusiasm for bringing L&L to Jacksonville. “We’re excited to introduce the first L&L Hawaiian Barbecue to Jacksonville and offer something new and unique to the local community. The overwhelmingly positive response has been heartwarming, and we can’t wait to share the L&L experience with everyone.”

The Jacksonville location will feature L&L’s signature menu, based from the iconic “Plate Lunch” that has made Hawaiian-style cuisine a global phenomenon and features a wide range of unique yet bold flavors. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes which include two scoops of rice, macaroni salad, and choice of proteins such as BBQ Mix, Chicken Katsu, Kalua Pork with Cabbage, Loco Moco, and Garlic Shrimp. The restaurant will offer dine-in service, catering, online ordering through the L&L mobile app and delivery via popular third-party partners.

KauYoua, along with her husband Basha, bring a wealth of industry knowledge and passion to their new venture. With a decade of leadership experience in quick-service restaurants, KauYoua is well-versed in delivering exceptional service and quality. Basha, a former Marine Corps Avionics Technician, brings a strong work ethic and dedication to their new business. Their deep appreciation for L&L began during Basha’s time in the Marine Corps, leading them to frequently visit L&L locations in California and Hawaii. Driven by a desire to meet local demand and support the military community in Jacksonville, KauYoua and Basha are committed to delivering authentic Hawaiian-style cuisine and creating a welcoming space for all customers.

L&L continues to welcome aspiring entrepreneurs to join its franchise ‘ohana (family). With comprehensive support including hands-on training in Hawaii, innovative menu development, strategic marketing and event support, L&L sets its franchisees up for success.

The new Jacksonville location will be open Sunday-Thursday from 10:30am-8pm and Friday-Saturday from 10:30am-9pm.