L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, known for popularizing Hawaiian-style cuisine across the globe, is commemorating the fourth annual National SPAM Musubi Day on Thursday, August 8. L&L is offering patrons the opportunity to indulge in free SPAM Musubi at any of their participating restaurants nationwide, redeemable through the L&L mobile app.

To redeem their free SPAM Musubi, patrons must download the L&L app on the Apple Store or Google Play, click on the free SPAM Musubi coupon, and download it to their cart. Guests can then visit their local participating L&L location to collect their SPAM Musubi on August 8. The offer is available while supplies last. For a full tutorial on how to download the app, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com.

“We’re delighted to host National SPAM Musubi Day for the fourth consecutive year by offering our guests the chance to enjoy SPAM® Musubi for free through our mobile app,” says Elisia Flores, chief executive officer of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “L&L is proud to share the history and significance of SPAM® Musubi as an iconic Hawaii snack food and we welcome everyone to experience Hawaiian-style cuisine on August 8.”

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue recognizes that the fourth annual National SPAM® Musubi Day coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Lahaina wildfires. In observance of this significant date, L&L will match donations to the Maui Strong Fund up to $10,000, demonstrating its continued support for the ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts in the community. From August 1-8, customers can donate through the L&L website or mobile app.

“As we observe the fourth annual National SPAM® Musubi Day, we stand in solidarity with our community and honor the resilience and rebuilding efforts of those affected by the Lahaina wildfires,” says Flores.

For National SPAM Musubi Day, L&L is teaming up with Alaska Airlines for a special ticket giveaway. Through a sweepstakes on the L&L website, social media, and mobile app, participants have a chance to win a pair of round trip tickets to Hawaii.

L&L is the nation’s top-selling SPAM musubi maker, selling over 6.2 million SPAM Musubi annually, or roughly 17,000 daily, across all locations.

L&L National SPAM Musubi Day was officially recognized as a national holiday in 2021 through a proclamation by Hawaii’s Governor and recognition in the National Day Archives. August 8 (8/08) was chosen for the event, honoring Hawaii’s 808 area code, which residents proudly represent.

In addition to the nationwide National SPAM Musubi Day event, L&L is hosting events in Tumwater, WA; San Antonio, TX; and Honolulu, HI with special appearances by Hormel Foods’ mascots, MUSU and SPAMMY. Alaska Airlines will also be giving away a pair of tickets at the Tumwater and San Antonio events for patrons to win a round trip to Hawaii. In Honolulu, L&L and Alaska Airlines are hosting a variety of fun activities at their dedicated gate including a coupon giveaway for free SPAM Musubi, photo booth and more for inbound and outbound travelers. More details about the events will be announced soon.