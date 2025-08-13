L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the renowned franchise known for popularizing Hawaii’s beloved “Plate Lunch,” has officially opened its first-ever location in Idaho. Located in the rapidly growing city of Nampa, the restaurant marks L&L’s latest market expansion, bringing its total footprint to 232 locations across the U.S. and Japan.

Restaurant and Franchise Owner

The new Nampa restaurant is owned and operated by Chez Fiaavae, a Honolulu-born and longtime Idaho resident. For Chez, opening L&L is more than a business venture – it’s a deeply personal milestone.

“It was always more than just food – it reminded me of home.” said Chez Fiaavae, franchise owner of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in Nampa, ID. “Now, I get to share the cuisine with the community I’ve lived in for over 14 years.”

Chez first discovered L&L in Union City, California and became a lifelong fan of its island-style comfort food. He brings entrepreneurial experience to the role, having launched a successful plumbing business in 2020. Now, he’s bringing that same work ethic and commitment to quality to Nampa’s first L&L.

The restaurant opened on Monday, July 28. It’s located at 140 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa, ID 83651 and is open Tuesday though Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-3pm.

Authentic Plate Lunch of Hawaii

The Nampa location features L&L’s signature menu, centered around the iconic “Plate Lunch” – which propelled the brand to international recognition. Each “Plate Lunch” includes two scoops of rice, macaroni salad, and choice of protein, such as Hawaiian BBQ Mix (teriyaki-marinated meats); Chicken Katsu (Japanese-inspired, crispy breaded fried chicken); Kalua Pork with Cabbage (Hawaiian-style smoked pulled pork); Loco Moco (a savory combination of hamburger, gravy, and egg over rice); and Garlic Shrimp.

Guests can also enjoy mobile ordering through the L&L app and catering options for events of all sizes.

Franchising Growth & Community Commitment

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue continues its nationwide expansion while championing diverse, first-time, and multi-unit franchisees. Through immersive training in Hawaii and comprehensive operational support, the brand empowers local entrepreneurs to bring a taste of aloha to their communities.

“This is a milestone moment for L&L – our first location in Idaho,” said Josie Akana, Vice President of Franchising at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “We’re excited to bring our beloved island-style cuisine to Nampa. Chez embodies the values that drive L&L: community connection, entrepreneurial spirit and a deep love for the islands.”