L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the brand that helped popularize Hawaii’s iconic “plate lunch,” has officially opened its first location in New Mexico in Rio Rancho. This new opening brings the franchise’s global total to 233 locations. To mark this special occasion, the Rio Rancho restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as well as give guests a chance to win a trip for two to Hawaii and support the local community with a charitable donation.

Restaurant and Franchisee Owners

Owned and operated by U.S. Army veteran Robert Ybarra and his wife, Stasia–a licensed practical nurse–the new restaurant brings island-style flavors to a state that had been missing a taste of Aloha. After moving from California five years ago, the Ybarras longed for the familiar dishes of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. With no existing L&L in New Mexico, they stepped up to fill the gap by launching their franchise on Monday, March 10. The couple is excited to introduce their neighbors to classic Hawaii cuisine and has plans for more locations throughout the state.

The restaurant is located at 2340 Grande Blvd, Suite D, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, and is open daily from 11am-7pm. Spanning 1,290 square feet, the new location features delightful island-inspired decor.

“Our team is excited to bring the unique flavors and vibrant spirit of Hawaiian-style cuisine to the community,” said Stasia Ybarra, franchisee owner of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in Rio Rancho. “We invite everyone to join us and experience the delicious offerings that have made L&L Hawaiian Barbecue a beloved favorite across the U.S.”

Giveaway and Giving Back to the Community

On Saturday, March 22 from 11am-1pm, L&L will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and captivating hula performances. L&L will also launch a special giveaway and donate a portion of its profits to a local organization.

The giveaway will give guests a chance to win a trip for two to Hawaii, covering flights and hotel accommodations. To enter this giveaway, participants can earn entries through three different methods:

Mobile App & In-Store Purchases : Each purchase made via the mobile app or in-store (linked to the L&L loyalty program) equals one entry

: Food Item/Canned Goods Donation : Each donated food item equals one entry Donors will complete a physical form at the donation bin located in the store

: No-Purchase Entry : A free entry form will be available upon request in-store, ensuring accessibility for all

:

All qualifying entries will be compiled into a master list, and the winner will be selected randomly from the pool. The winner will be announced on the official L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Rio Rancho Facebook page and contacted directly via email.

Five percent of profits made during the first 30 days of opening will be donated directly to the St. Felix Pantry in Rio Rancho. In addition, food items donated during the giveaway will be delivered directly to the pantry.

L&L’s Signature Menu

The Rio Rancho location will feature L&L’s signature menu, including the Hawaiian “Plate Lunch,” which has propelled the brand to international acclaim. The menu includes two scoops of rice, macaroni salad, and a variety of proteins, such as Hawaiian BBQ Mix (teriyaki-marinated meats); Chicken Katsu (Japanese-inspired, crispy breaded fried chicken); Kalua Pork with Cabbage (Hawaiian-style smoked pulled pork); Loco Moco (a savory combination of hamburger, gravy, and egg over rice); and Garlic Shrimp.

Franchising Opportunities

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is dedicated to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs through its expanding franchise network. With immersive training in Hawaii, thoughtful menu development, and strategic marketing, the expansion into New Mexico is a key milestone. It reinforces the brand’s reputation as a leader in authentic Hawaiian-style cuisine in the Southwest.

“It’s a breakthrough accomplishment that L&L is now enjoyed in 17 states and Japan,” said Josie Akana, vice president of franchising at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “The real success of L&L comes from our passionate franchisees who bring the flavors of Hawaii to their local ‘ohana across the country. We look forward to sharing our cuisine with the people of New Mexico.”