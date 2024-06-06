L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the leader in the growing popularity of Hawaiian-style cuisine, announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Annandale, Virginia. This marks the ninth L&L location on the East Coast, further advancing the company’s expansion goals for 2024 and responding to the increasing national demand for authentic Hawaiian-style cuisine. The iconic Hawaiian “Plate Lunch” franchise currently has 230 locations throughout the U.S. and Japan.

Located at 4363 John Marr Drive, the spacious 5,000 square-foot restaurant celebrated its grand opening on April 12. This addition to L&L’s growing network – which includes locations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New York and Florida – reinforces the brand’s dedication to sharing Hawaii’s unique culinary traditions around the globe.

Josie Akana, Vice President of Franchising at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, emphasized the strategic vision behind the expansion. “The feedback from our patrons has been positive, confirming our belief in a demand for Hawaiian cuisine across the East Coast. We are excited to expand our reach and to continue to provide more entrepreneurs with the opportunity to achieve their American dream by opening their own business through our franchise network.”

The Annandale menu offers all the beloved classics that L&L is famous for, centered around the iconic “Plate Lunch,” which Hawaii has become known for throughout the world. This popular dish format features two scoops of rice, macaroni salad, and a choice of protein – options range from BBQ Mix and Chicken Katsu to Kalua Pork with Cabbage, Loco Moco, Garlic Shrimp, to name a few.

Franchise owner Mike Wu, who brings a rich heritage as a fourth-generation restaurateur to the brand, shared his enthusiasm about the new location. “Opening in Annandale is particularly meaningful to me, as it’s my hometown. It’s been heartwarming to meet guests who share their stories of Hawaii and express their excitement about having a taste of the islands right here in Virginia.”

Looking ahead, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue plans to expand further with an additional franchise location slated to open in North Carolina later this year. This continuous growth aligns with the company’s mission to share the Aloha spirit and its authentic Hawaiian-style cuisine throughout North America and the world.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue invites enterprising individuals to join its thriving franchise ‘ohana (family). Franchisees become integral to a brand renowned for its authenticity and memorable meals infused with the warmth of aloha. L&L offers comprehensive support to franchisees, including hands-on training in Hawaii, innovative menu development, strategic marketing and special event promotion – all coordinated from the brand’s headquarters in Hawaii.