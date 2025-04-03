L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has officially arrived in Benicia, CA! Franchisee owner Stephen Maccoun, a seasoned restaurateur with over 14 years of experience, brings the iconic flavors of Hawaii to the Southampton Center. With a passion for authentic Hawaiian-style cuisine and a deep connection to the Benicia community, Stephen is excited to share L&L’s beloved plate lunches, served with the aloha spirit. Benicia marks L&L’s 236th location worldwide.

Opened on Wednesday, April 2

Location : 836 Southampton Rd., Ste. E, Benicia, CA 94510 (inside Southampton Center)

: 836 Southampton Rd., Ste. E, Benicia, CA 94510 (inside Southampton Center) Hours of Operation: Open daily from 9am-9:30pm

What’s on the Menu

Benicia will showcase L&L’s signature menu, offering the beloved flavors of Hawaiian-style cuisine that have made the brand a global sensation and a pioneer in popularizing Hawaii’s legendary “Plate Lunch.” Each plate features two scoops of rice, macaroni salad, and a variety of proteins, such as Hawaiian BBQ Mix (teriyaki-marinated meats); Chicken Katsu (Japanese-inspired, crispy breaded fried chicken); Kalua Pork with Cabbage (Hawaiian-style smoked pulled pork); Loco Moco (a savory combination of hamburger, gravy, and egg over rice); and Garlic Shrimp. Whether dining in, ordering through the L&L mobile app, or catering a special event, guests can savor a true taste of Hawaii right in their own neighborhood.

Grand Opening Celebration

L&L will celebrate the opening of its Benicia location on Saturday, April 12. To mark the occasion, guests can enjoy exciting promotions and giveaways, including:

Menu Promotional Deal : Free medium drink with the purchase of a regular Plate Lunch

: Free medium drink with the purchase of a regular Plate Lunch Special Gift : Free tote bag and lei for the first 100 guests

: Free tote bag and lei for the first 100 guests Comeback Coupon : Free SPAM Musubi with any purchase on the next visit

: Free SPAM Musubi with any purchase on the next visit Mobile App Promotion: Free SPAM Musubi if you download the app

The Story Behind the Franchise Owner

For Stephen Maccoun, opening an L&L in Benicia is a natural extension of his lifelong ties to the city and his passion for sharing exceptional food. After operating a successful Mediterranean restaurant for 14 years, Stephen wanted to bring something new to his hometown. Having fallen in love with L&L’s flavors during his first trip to Hawaii 20 years ago, he was inspired by the brand’s ability to deliver authentic Hawaiian-style comfort food. With the Southampton Center’s high visibility and proximity to local schools, Stephen is excited to introduce a new generation to L&L’s unique blend of flavors and warm hospitality.

We’d be happy to work with you on a feature story or arrange an interview (“talk story,” as we say in Hawaii) with Stephen to discuss L&L’s expansion, the Plate Lunch tradition, and why Benicia was the perfect place for this new location. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!