L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, a pioneer in popularizing Hawaii’s iconic “Plate Lunch,” continues its East Coast expansion with the opening of its fourth Georgia location, this time in Mulberry. This expansion brings L&L’s East Coast presence to 13 locations – and 231 worldwide – further introducing communities to its authentic island-style flavors.

Restaurant and Franchise Owners

Mary Smith grew up enjoying L&L’s comforting Plate Lunches with her family – whether during sun-soaked beach days or everyday meals. Years later, her husband Jeff discovered the brand on a trip to Hawaii, where his first taste of Loco Moco and SPAM Musubi left a lasting impression. United by a shared dream of opening a business together and giving back to their community, the couple felt an L&L franchise was the perfect way to bring a taste of Hawaii – and their personal story – home.

With over two decades of experience as a digital consultant in the automotive industry, Jeff has long helped major brands navigate innovation and growth. Mary, whose career spans more than 30 years in finance and marketing, currently serves as a vice president in treasury management. Her expertise in operations, budgeting, and strategic development is matched by a strong dedication to fostering community and culture. While Jeff leads the restaurant’s daily operations, Mary continues her professional role while guiding the business’s broader vision and values. This marks the couple’s first L&L franchise location, which opened on Tuesday, July 29.

“Mulberry is the kind of place where families are looking for something fresh, meaningful, and full of heart. The timing of opening an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue couldn’t be better,” said Mary Smith, franchise co-owner of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in Mulberry. “There’s already demand from locals who crave island flavors–but beyond food, we want to create a space that embodies the aloha spirit, even if just for the time it takes to eat a Plate Lunch.”

Located at 3523 Braselton Hwy., Ste. C-500, in Dacula, GA 30019, the new L&L restaurant sits within Shops at Hamilton Mill. The 1,200-square-foot restaurant features warm island-inspired décor and is open Monday through Saturday from 11am-8pm.

Authentic Plate Lunch of Hawaii

The Mulberry location will offer L&L’s signature menu, featuring the iconic “Plate Lunch” that helped propel the brand to international recognition. Each “Plate Lunch” includes two scoops of rice, macaroni salad, and choice of protein, such as Hawaiian BBQ Mix (teriyaki-marinated meats); Chicken Katsu (Japanese-inspired, crispy breaded fried chicken); Kalua Pork with Cabbage (Hawaiian-style smoked pulled pork); Loco Moco (a savory combination of hamburger, gravy, and egg over rice); and Garlic Shrimp.

Franchising Opportunities

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is dedicated to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit through its expanding franchise network, offering hands-on training in Hawaii, tailored menu development, and targeted marketing strategies. As the brand continues to grow on the East Coast, with notable expansion in Georgia, it reinforces its reputation as a leading purveyor of authentic island-style cuisine.

“Opening in one of Georgia’s newest cities, Mulberry, marks an exciting chapter for L&L as we introduce our signature island-style cuisine to a brand-new community,” said Josie Akana, Vice President of Franchising at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “Our continued momentum on the East Coast is driven by passionate franchisees who bring the aloha spirit to their hometowns. We’re optimistic this growth will carry on, as we work toward our long-term goal of reaching 500 locations within the next decade.”