L&L Hawaiian Barbecue announced the opening of its newest location in San Clemente featuring its famous Hawaiian “Plate Lunch” and authentic island flavors. Located inside Plaza at the Sea at 622 Camino De Los Mares, the new Southern California location marks the fast-growing brand’s 233rd restaurant across the U.S. and Japan.

“California has proven to be an enthusiastic market for Hawaiian-style cuisine, and we’re excited to see our presence continue to grow across the state,” said Josie Akana, vice president of franchising at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “As we open more locations, our goal remains to bring Hawaii’s cuisine and aloha spirit to California communities, offering a welcoming place for locals and visitors to experience our authentic flavors.”

The new location features L&L’s signature menu, including the famous Hawaiian “Plate Lunch”, which consists of two scoops of rice, macaroni salad, and a choice of proteins such as Hawaiian BBQ Mix (teriyaki-marinated meats); Chicken Katsu (Japanese-inspired, crispy breaded fried chicken); Kalua Pork with Cabbage (Hawaiian-style smoked pulled pork); Loco Moco (a savory combination of hamburger, gravy, and egg over rice); and Garlic Shrimp. Guests can also enjoy convenient online ordering through the L&L mobile app and catering services for gatherings of all sizes.

“We warmly welcome everyone to come and experience the joy of a traditional Hawaiian-style plate lunch, where every meal is a taste of the islands,” said Blessie Regala, franchisee owner of the new San Clemente location.

Richard and Blessie Regala discovered L&L while seeking fresh, flavorful, and new places to eat with their family. Drawn to the big plates and bold flavors L&L offered, they found themselves returning frequently, trying the different dishes offered on the L&L menu. Soon enough, L&L quickly became more than just a dining spot; but an opportunity for them to live their entrepreneurial dreams. The new 1,120-square-foot restaurant is open daily from 10am to 9pm. An official grand opening event is coming soon.

Like the Regala family, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue invites aspiring entrepreneurs to explore the restaurant’s franchise opportunities. The well-established brand offers comprehensive support, including immersive training in Hawaii, along with ongoing marketing and operational guidance.