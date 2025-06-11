L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, renowned for popularizing the iconic “plate lunch” of Hawaii, continues its expansion across the U.S. with the opening of its second New Mexico location in Albuquerque. This milestone brings L&L’s global franchise count to 232, following the successful launch of its first location in Rio Rancho earlier this year. The expansion supports the brand’s mission to introduce even more communities to the authentic flavors of Hawaii.

Restaurant and Franchisee Owners

The Albuquerque location is co-owned by husband-and-wife duo Josh and Jennifer Juhadi. Josh’s love for L&L began as a child in Hawaii on the island of Oahu, where he would save his weekly allowance to enjoy a chicken katsu curry plate with friends. Jennifer’s first encounter with L&L occurred during a food tour on her 2011 trip to Hawaii, and she quickly became a self-proclaimed “Loco-Moco-aniac,” impressed by the incredible value and flavor of the restaurant’s menu items. Their shared passion for island-style cuisine led them to open the Albuquerque franchise on Thursday, June 5.

“Now that we call Albuquerque home, opening an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue here feels like we’re sharing a part of ourselves with our new ‘ohana (family) of Albuquerque,” said Jennifer Juhadi, franchisee co-owner of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in Albuquerque. “L&L is much more than a place to eat–it’s where memories are made and where the aloha spirit comes to life.”

The restaurant is located at 2270 Wyoming Blvd Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87112, at Wyoming Mall, and is open daily from 11am-9pm. The 1,200 square foot location features lively island-inspired décor. A grand opening event will take place on Thursday, June 12 at 1pm featuring special performances, a canned food drive, free merchandise and a giveaway.

Authentic Plate Lunch of Hawaii

The Albuquerque restaurant will offer L&L’s signature menu, which has helped propel the brand to international acclaim. The menu features the iconic “Plate Lunch” of Hawaii, including two scoops of rice, macaroni salad, and a variety of proteins, such as Hawaiian BBQ Mix (teriyaki-marinated meats); Chicken Katsu (Japanese-inspired, crispy breaded fried chicken); Kalua Pork with Cabbage (Hawaiian-style smoked pulled pork); Loco Moco (a savory combination of hamburger, gravy, and egg over rice); and Garlic Shrimp.

In a nod to the rich cultural fusion of Hawaii and New Mexico, the new location will introduce an exclusive dish-Green Chili Loco Moco. This twist on the classic Loco Moco features a juicy hamburger patty on a bed of steamed rice, topped with a perfectly cooked egg, savory gravy and a kick of green chili. Catering and mobile app ordering are also available.

Franchising Opportunities

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue continues to empower aspiring entrepreneurs through its growing franchise network, offering immersive training in Hawaii, carefully curated menu development and strategic marketing. L&L’s growth in new markets such as New Mexico further strengthens their position as a leader in authentic island-style cuisine.

“Opening in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest and one of the most diverse cities in the U.S., is a meaningful milestone for our brand,” said Josie Akana, Vice President of Franchising at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “Building on the success of our recent Rio Rancho opening, we know that our franchisees will bring the aloha spirit and beloved island flavors we’re known for around the world to Albuquerque.”