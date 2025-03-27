L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has expanded its presence in New York City with the opening of its third location in Brooklyn. Brother-sister franchisees from Oahu, Henry and Sephra Engel, continue their mission to bring Hawaii’s signature comfort food to the East Coast, following the successful openings of their Lower East Side and East Harlem locations. With this new addition, L&L now operates 13 locations across the East Coast and 234 worldwide.

For Henry and Sephra, L&L has been a part of their lives since childhood, from enjoying loco mocos after school to making special trips to the nearest location while living in California. Henry’s role as Chief Revenue Officer at Superorder, a restaurant AI-technology company, deepened his connection to the brand and its leadership, franchisee community, and the aloha spirit. Together with Sephra’s operations management expertise, they bring their passion and experience to this new venture, continuing to spread the aloha spirit through L&L’s signature offerings.

Opened on Thursday, March 20

Address: 902 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Hours of Operation:

Sunday through Wednesday from 11am-10pm

Thursday through Saturday from 11am-midnight

What’s on the Menu

L&L brings the flavors of Hawaii to Brooklyn with its signature menu, serving up the iconic Hawaiian “plate lunch.” Known as the “state food of Hawaii”, the plate features two scoops of rice, creamy macaroni salad, and a choice of protein, creating the perfect balance of comfort and bold island flavors. Highlights include Hawaiian BBQ Mix (teriyaki-marinated meats), Chicken Katsu (Japanese-inspired, crispy breaded fried chicken), and Loco Moco (a savory combination of hamburger, gravy, and egg over rice). Guests can enjoy their meals dine-in, to-go, or through online ordering via the L&L mobile app and third-party delivery services. Catering options are also available.

The Hawaiian plate lunch is more than just a meal–it’s a piece of Hawaii’s history. Originating in the late 19th century, plantation workers from Japan, China, the Philippines, Portugal, and Korea brought their home-cooked meals in compartmentalized tins. These diverse flavors blended over time into a hearty combination of rice, macaroni salad, and protein, reflecting Hawaii’s multicultural roots. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has spent decades perfecting this tradition, sharing the aloha spirit through its signature dishes. With the Brooklyn expansion, L&L continues its mission to introduce this island favorite to new markets–one plate at a time.