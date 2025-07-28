L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the nation’s leading island-inspired fast-casual brand, has partnered with Superorder to elevate customer engagement and optimize feedback collection across its 230+ locations nationwide.

In its continued commitment to operational excellence and guest satisfaction, L&L identified the opportunity to unify its approach to feedback and reputation management. With guest insights coming from multiple sources, from in-store experiences to third-party delivery platforms, L&L turned to Superorder’s AI enterprise-grade platform to bring everything together under one intelligent, scalable solution.

Superorder’s technology provides L&L with real-time visibility into guest sentiment, enabling the brand to identify trends, address concerns proactively, and drive continuous improvement across every location. Intelligent surveys and AI-powered review tools allow L&L to monitor and respond to feedback at every touchpoint, while automated systems ensure no guest goes unheard.

“Superorder has transformed how we manage guest feedback and experiences across our 230+ locations,” said Elisia Flores, CEO at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “It’s the enterprise solution we needed – built to scale with us. From the first month, we saw meaningful improvements in guest sentiment, and the momentum continues.”

Since launch, L&L has seen remarkable performance improvements: a 100% guest response rate across platforms, a 971% increase in survey responses, and a 4.5+ average rating. These results underscore the effectiveness of Superorder’s AI platform in fostering real-time engagement and surfacing valuable insights across the system.

Beyond review management, the platform’s insights have become a key part of L&L’s operational playbook. Location-specific scorecards and reporting empower L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Elevates Guest Experience with Superorders AI Platform 1 individual operators with clear, actionable data, driving accountability and high performance at every level.

“Our goal is to use holistic guest feedback as an actionable north star for store performance, and L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has fully leaned in,” said Henry Engel, Chief Revenue Officer at Superorder. “Operators have the clarity to improve daily execution and the data to make smarter decisions. That alignment is what drives real change and we couldn’t be more excited to see it in action.”

With Superorder, L&L’s teams can now quickly identify locations that need additional support, uncover underperforming menu items, and address potential issues, often before a review is ever posted. The result: stronger ratings, higher guest satisfaction, and more empowered teams delivering exceptional hospitality.