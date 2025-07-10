L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, a pioneer in bringing Hawaii’s beloved plate lunch and island flavors across the nation, will celebrate the fifth annual National SPAM Musubi Day on Friday, August 8, with free SPAM Musubi at participating locations across the country.

Patrons may redeem one free SPAM Musubi between noon–2pm local time at participating L&L restaurants. After 2pm, select locations may offer additional SPAM Musubi specials—including the popular 99-cent offer—as a continued mahalo (thank you) to guests. Offerings may vary by location.

“As we celebrate five years of National SPAM Musubi Day, we continue to honor this small but mighty snack and its significance in Hawaii’s culinary history,” said Elisia Flores, chief executive officer of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “We’re proud to bring a taste of the islands to communities across the U.S. and invite everyone to experience the aloha spirit and iconic snack food of Hawaii.”

National SPAM Musubi Day was officially established in 2021 through a proclamation by Hawaii’s governor and recognition in the National Day Archives. The date August 8 (8/08) pays homage to Hawaii’s 808 area code, a point of pride for island residents.

THE ORIGIN OF SPAM MUSUBI

In the 19th century, Japanese immigrant farmers introduced the musubi to Hawaii. The term “musubi” is derived from the Japanese verb musubu, meaning “to bind or tie together.” Musubi is a variation of the Japanese rice snack onigiri, consisting of rice shaped into a ball or triangle, wrapped in nori (seaweed), and filled with meat or salted vegetables.

During World War II, SPAM, produced by Hormel Foods, was brought to Hawaii to feed U.S. soldiers. As the war progressed, surplus SPAM became available to local civilians, who incorporated it into their cuisine due to the scarcity of fresh meat. Today, Hawaii residents consume approximately seven million cans of SPAM annually.

The modern SPAM Musubi—featuring a slice of SPAM atop seasoned rice and wrapped in nori—was created on the island of Kauai in 1983. In 1999, Eddie Flores, Jr. and Johnson Kam, founders of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, added SPAM® Musubi to their continental U.S. menu, where it quickly gained widespread popularity.

L&L remains the nation’s top-selling SPAM® Musubi maker, with over 6.2 million musubi sold annually, or approximately 17,000 musubi daily across its locations.