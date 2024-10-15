A leader in bringing Hawaiian-style comfort food to the mainland, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is expanding its footprint on the East Coast with the opening of three new locations in New York City throughout Q4. The expansion into the Manhattan and Brooklyn culinary scenes mark a significant milestone for the brand, increasing its East Coast presence to 13 locations and bringing the total number of restaurants worldwide to 231.

The new restaurants will be located in some of New York City’s most vibrant neighborhoods:

201 Allen Street, Lower East Side, Manhattan – Target opening: Late October 2024

2128 2nd Avenue, East Harlem, Manhattan – Target opening: November 2024

902 Broadway, Bushwick, Brooklyn – Target opening: December 2024

Franchisee owners Henry and Sephra Engel, a brother-sister duo from Oahu, Hawaii, have a lifelong connection to L&L, which has been a constant part of their lives since childhood. For them, L&L has always represented a taste of home, from enjoying loco mocos after school to making special trips to the nearest location while living in California. Henry’s role as Chief Revenue Officer at Superorder, a restaurant AI-technology company, deepened his connection as a partner to the brand where he gained valuable insight into its leadership, franchisee community, and the aloha spirit that defines L&L. Now – and with Sephra’s expertise in operations management – they are thrilled to bring Hawaii’s iconic cuisine to New York City patrons in the latter months of 2024.

“We’re excited to bring the flavors of our childhood to New York City,” said Henry Engel, franchisee owner of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. “There’s a real demand here for authentic Hawaiian-style cuisine, and we look forward to sharing the comfort and aloha spirit of L&L with our community.”

Authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunch in the Heart of NYC

Each location will feature L&L’s signature menu, including the iconic Hawaiian “Plate Lunch,” which has made the brand a global phenomenon. The menu includes two scoops of rice, macaroni salad, and a variety of proteins, such as Hawaiian BBQ Mix (teriyaki-marinated meats); Chicken Katsu (Japanese-inspired, crispy breaded fried chicken); Kalua Pork with Cabbage (Hawaiian-style smoked pulled pork); Loco Moco (a savory combination of hamburger, gravy, and egg over rice); and Garlic Shrimp. With dine-in service, online ordering through the L&L mobile app, and delivery via popular third-party partners, patrons can enjoy the tastes of Hawaii at their convenience. Catering services will also be available, making L&L an ideal choice for both casual family gatherings and larger events.

Expanding L&L’s Legacy on the East Coast

L&L continues to welcome aspiring entrepreneurs to join its growing franchise network, offering comprehensive support that includes hands-on training in Hawaii, menu development, and strategic marketing. The new New York locations will solidify L&L’s presence as the go-to destination for Hawaiian-style cuisine on the East Coast.

“Expanding into these iconic cities represents an incredible opportunity for L&L Hawaiian Barbecue and highlights the growing demand for our brand on the East Coast,” said Josie Akana, vice president of franchising at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. “We’re also eager to continue welcoming new entrepreneurs into our franchise ‘ohana, providing them with the tools and support needed to succeed in bringing a taste of Hawaii to their own communities.”