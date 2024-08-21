Loadmill announced its partnership with Papa Johns International. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for Papa Johns as they continue to elevate their software testing capabilities.

Transforming Software Testing with AI

Leveraging Loadmill’s advanced AI technology, Papa Johns will further improve its testing approach. Beyond automating repetitive tasks, Loadmill empowers the team to construct a robust, interconnected testing framework encompassing their entire ecosystem. By expansively testing digital ordering platforms, store technologies, dispatch applications, and related systems, Loadmill will help ensure a flawless customer experience, accelerate development, and drive innovation, ultimately enabling faster delivery of new features.

Interested in learning how AI can transform your software testing? Visit Loadmill.com to get started.

Accelerating Innovation with AI-Driven Software Testing

“Partnering with Loadmill is a pivotal step in Papa Johns journey to deliver a better experience for our customers,” says Joshua Sullivan, Senior Director of Digital Engineering at Papa Johns. “Loadmill’s AI-powered API testing will significantly accelerate our ability to delight customers with innovative features and products while maintaining the highest quality standards.”

Enhancing Customer Satisfaction

“At Loadmill, we’re dedicated to delivering seamless digital experiences, and we’re honored to embark on this journey with Papa Johns,” says Ido Cohen, CEO of Loadmill. “Our team is eager to help Papa Johns continue its legacy as a digital pioneer as the company evolves its software testing and reaches even higher levels of customer satisfaction.”

The ultimate goal of this partnership is to enhance the customer experience. By integrating Loadmill’s AI-driven API testing platform, Papa Johns can ensure that their digital platforms are always running smoothly and efficiently. This means that updates can be deployed faster, creating a superior user experience for Papa Johns customers.