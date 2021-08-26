Lobster Bites Return to Long John Silver's for First Time in Seven Years

Long John Silver's treasures the fan favorites, which is why Lobster Bites are returning to our shores for a limited time only. For the first time since 2014, guests can enjoy Lobster Bites at participating locations across the United States, from sea to delicious sea.

Made of wild-caught, 100 percent Norway lobster tail, Long John Silver's Lobster Bites pair the sweetness of lobster tail with a light, buttery breading to pack a flavor adventure into every bite! Starting Aug. 30, guests can set sail to Long John Silver's for a treasure of tasty deals:

Snack on Lobster Bites with any meal by adding on a Lobster Bites Tail Pack.

Pair Lobster Bites with batter-dipped, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock and try the Lobster Bites and Fish Combo with one side, two hushpuppies and a drink, or go bigger with the Lobster Bites and Fish Platter with two sides and two hushpuppies.

Satisfy the whole crew with the Lobster Bites Family Feast, featuring an eight-piece meal of batter-dipped fish or chicken with two Lobster Bites Tail Packs, family-sized sides and tons of hushpuppies!

Pricing may vary by location.

The Long John Silver's team is constantly listening to customer feedback and that's why Lobster Bites have resurfaced. "We are very excited to announce the return of the highly requested Lobster Bites at Long John Silver's," says Stephanie Mattingly, Long John Silver's chief marketing officer.

This fall is a swimming season of Long John Silver's sea-worthy events! Long John Silver's is teaming up with No Kid Hungry this fall to help end childhood hunger in the United States. From September, National Hunger Action Month, through October, customers who donate $1 to No Kid Hungry at participating locations will receive a pin-up to hang in the restaurant. Long John Silvers will make a minimum $50,000 donation to help provide children with the nourishment they need. $1 can help provide a child with up to 10 healthy meals.* Donations can be made at participating Long John Silver's locations or online.

Guests can set sail to the closest Long John Silver's or anchor down at home using DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates, or GrubHub to take advantage of this limited-time promotion. Either way, customers can head to the Long John Silver's website to find a restaurant near them to enjoy Lobster Bites while supplies last.

Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids.