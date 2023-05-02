Local Kitchens Launches Sweetfin and Baby's Badass Burgers at Northern California Location

Local Kitchens, the restaurant platform that combines 6-10 different restaurants under one roof and offers guests the convenience to order across menus, has launched two Southern California brands, Sweetfin and Baby's Badass Burgers, in their Northern California Palo Alto location at 369 California Ave. Now, for the first time, Bay Area diners can get a taste of these popular SoCal restaurants’ menus, only at Local Kitchens!

“At Local Kitchens we’re powering a digital-forward growth model for the next generation of restaurants. Helping great businesses unlock low-risk expansion is what inspired us to begin this venture in the first place.” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO of Local Kitchens. “Our growing platform now makes it possible to introduce regional partners to entirely new markets. Sweetfin and Baby’s Badass Burgers are iconic SoCal brands and we’re very excited to share them with our guests in Palo Alto.”

Sweetfin is a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves healthful, gluten-free, and chef-driven poke and plant-based bowls. Founded in Los Angeles, California in 2015, Sweetfin currently operates 18 locations across Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego and has won the title of ‘best poke concept’ in LA by LA Magazine, has been named a “Breakout Brand” by Nations Restaurant News, and has been featured in Bon Appetit, Vogue, GQ and other prominent publications for their innovative take on poke. At Local Kitchens in Palo Alto, Sweetfin's menu will feature their customizable and Signature chef-driven bowls.

“We are ecstatic to be offering our award-winning Poke to the locals of Palo Alto,” says Seth Cohen, President and founder of Sweetfin. “We’ve grown Sweetfin’s brand throughout Southern California over the years, so when Local Kitchens presented the opportunity to offer our chef-driven, gluten-free, bowls out of their Palo Alto location, and introduce us to an entirely new market, it was a no brainer. We are excited for what the future holds with Local Kitchens and we are confident the Palo Alto community will love us!”

Founded in Los Angeles, California, in 2009 with a popular gourmet food truck, Baby's Badass Burgers have expanded to multiple trucks, brick and mortar and catering services across southern California (OC, SD, Ventura and LA). Their menu features their signature half pound Angus burgers, vegetarian and vegan options, crispy chicken sandwiches and more. At Local Kitchens in Palo Alto, Baby's menu will include the most popular creative burger recipes like the ‘All American Girl’ and ‘She's Smokin'.

“Being a part of the Local Kitchens Huntington Beach launch was very exciting for us, and we are even more thrilled at the opportunity to offer our food to guests who might not be familiar with Baby’s in Palo Alto,” says Erica Cohen, founder and CEO of Baby’s Badass Burgers. “We’ve always been ahead of the curve finding new ways to serve guests, starting with food trucks and now offering our menu out of two Local Kitchens locations. We’re grateful for the partnership and excited to grow with them!”

One of the founding goals for Local Kitchens is to bring restaurant brands to new markets, by offsetting the heavy upstart costs of opening new brick and mortar stores. In addition to these partnerships with Sweetfin and Baby’s Badass Burgers, the brand has successfully helped several other brands nearly double or triple their footprint. Sushirrito started in San Francisco in 2010 and now has 13 locations total, 9 of which are licensed with Local Kitchens locations across the Bay Area and in Sacramento. Nash and Proper, a Sacramento based Nashville hot chicken concept, has a total of six locations, of which four are licensed with Local Kitchens. At The Melt, of the 20 locations half are licensed with Local Kitchens which has allowed for double the growth in less than three years and entry into new communities across California.

The Palo Alto location operates Monday-Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to midnight for convenient dine-in, delivery and takeout. Local Kitchens makes exploring their menu and ordering simple and convenient through their website and their mobile app. Guests can also sign up to earn rewards and gain access to exclusive offers.