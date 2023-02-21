Local Kitchens to Open Eighth Bay Area Location

Local Kitchens, the micro food hall that combines multiple popular restaurants into a single kitchen, is opening its eighth location in the greater Bay Area, and eleventh location overall, on Monday, February 27th in Novato. Located at 880 De Long Ave, next to the Novato Police Department, the new location will feature curated menus from eight Northern California restaurants including Sushirrito, The Melt, Oren's Hummus, Rooster and Rice, Proposition Chicken, Humphry Slocombe, Pressed and Milk Bar.

The Local Kitchens team will be celebrating the Novato opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 4th starting at 10:15AM. In celebration of the grand opening, the first 50 guests in line will receive a free Sumo Crunch Burrito from Sushirrito. The festivities will then continue on Sunday, March 5th, with the first 50 guests in line receiving a free Meltburger from The Melt.

“We’re very excited to kick off 2023 with the opening of our newest location in Novato.” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens. “We opened our first Marin County location in Mill Valley four months ago to a very strong reception. We’ve served many Novato residents there who tell us they are looking forward to having Local Kitchens much closer to their home. We can’t wait to bring them the same high quality service and excellent food!”

The new location will operate daily from 11am to midnight for takeout, delivery and dine in. Guests will enjoy exploring each menu and mixing and matching items between them, so that foodies, families and groups of all kinds can find meals they love that meet their dietary needs and preferences without compromising on quality, convenience or price.

“We’re thrilled to further our partnership with Local Kitchens to bring our signature MeltBurgers and grilled cheeses to Novato,” said CEO Ralph Bower of The Melt. “We’ve always loved the charm of Novato’s blend of the best of old and new Marin. This will be a nice, comfortable location for people to taste some of The Melt’s greatest hits.”