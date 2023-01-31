Local Kitchens to Open Five Locations in Northern California

Local Kitchens, the micro food hall that brings popular restaurants together under one roof, has announced plans to continue their rapid expansion with five new locations in Northern California. The new locations will open throughout winter and spring this year and will include cities; Novato (880 De Long Ave), San Bruno (851 Cherry Ave, Ste 2), Granite Bay (8680 Sierra College Blvd Suite 195), Citrus Heights (7885 C Madison Ave) and Natomas (2610 Arena Blvd).

“It’s a great privilege to join these five new cities in the coming months,” says Jon Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens. “Whether guests are rediscovering restaurants they love or stumbling upon a new cuisine for the first time, we continue to receive overwhelmingly positive feedback on the quality of the food and the unparalleled convenience that we provide. This latest round of expansion will begin with Novato opening in February, and we’re very excited to share Local Kitchens with all these new communities in Northern California over the coming months.”

“We chose these locations because we’re committed to finding neighborhoods that we can connect with at the local level,” says Andrew Munday, COO and co-founder of Local Kitchens. “We believe Local Kitchens will bring a lot of value to the people who live here, not only through our food, but through our community outreach as well, which includes everything from participating in city events, to fundraising with local organizations, to hiring and doing as much business locally as we can.”

At each of these new locations, guests will discover a unique mix of 5-10 popular restaurants made fresh to order within a single store. Unlike traditional food halls, the “Micro Food Hall” model offers convenient takeout, delivery and dine-in from a variety of restaurant brands, available online, in the app, or at a kiosk in-store. Local Kitchens emphasizes quality, speed and convenience, allowing guests to order from multiple menus at once for pickup, delivery, or a quick dine in experience at most locations. Families, foodies, and groups of all kinds enjoy exploring popular food brands and mixing and matching items from different menus.

“Local Kitchens ties together some amazing independent restaurants, like Sushirrito, with an ordering and dining experience built on excellent operations and technology,” says Peter Yen, Sushirrito Founder and CEO. “As Local Kitchens grows and opens new locations, so does Sushirrito. We couldn’t be more thrilled to roll out our food to more people and communities across NorCal with Local Kitchens.”

Fans will be excited to know that in addition to this physical expansion throughout California and beyond, Local Kitchens is working hard to perfect the food experience for their guests. A new in-store kiosk interface was introduced in Fall 2022 making exploring and selecting items easier than ever, and key updates to the app and website are continuing to roll out and include updated guest benefits like reward points and referral bonuses. Guests can enjoy these new features and more when ordering with Local Kitchens.