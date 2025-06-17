Local Kitchens —the fast casual restaurant brand known for collaborating with acclaimed chefs to create one-of-a-kind, regionally inspired menus —is opening its first Los Angeles location in Studio City on July 2, 2025. Known for uniting visionary chefs from diverse culinary backgrounds, each with a rich regional food story to tell, Local Kitchens is putting a new spin on the traditional restaurant model by offering a collection of chef-driven menus all in one place, within an affordable, convenient format.

The opening of the Studio City location marks the brand’s expansion into Southern California, adding to its 12 existing locations across Northern California and growing its platform for chef partners to share their cultural traditions with new audiences. Local Kitchens Studio City will build on the concept’s success in the Bay Area by offering its signature dishes fans have grown to know and love—in addition to offering a variety of newly debuted cuisines. The brand has also enhanced the in-store dining experience by offering a more personalized approach to fast casual service and an elevated and location-specific decor package.

Local Kitchens Studio City is launching with an eclectic roster of celebrated chef partners, each bringing their unique culinary perspective to the table:

Chef Alvin Cailan – Award-winning chef and media personality Alvin Cailan, well-known for Eggslut, Amboy, and First We Feast’s The Burger Show, brings a menu centered on the regional-favorite Oklahoma Onion Burger.

– Award-winning chef and media personality Alvin Cailan, well-known for Eggslut, Amboy, and First We Feast’s The Burger Show, brings a menu centered on the regional-favorite Oklahoma Onion Burger. Chef Tuệ Nguyễn –( TwayDaBae) – Cookbook author, digital food star, Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree, and chef-owner of ĐiĐi in West Hollywood, Tuệ Nguyen highlights Vietnamese street food staples on a menu starring her signature broken rice dishes.

–( TwayDaBae) – Cookbook author, digital food star, Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree, and chef-owner of ĐiĐi in West Hollywood, Tuệ Nguyen highlights Vietnamese street food staples on a menu starring her signature broken rice dishes. Chef Einat Admony – Two-time James Beard “Best Chef” Semifinalist, Food Network Chopped champion, and NYC’s “Queen of Falafel,” Einat Admony brings her penchant for bright and bold spices and authentic Mediterranean traditions with her Tel Aviv-inspired Pitas & Plates menu.

– Two-time James Beard “Best Chef” Semifinalist, Food Network Chopped champion, and NYC’s “Queen of Falafel,” Einat Admony brings her penchant for bright and bold spices and authentic Mediterranean traditions with her Tel Aviv-inspired Pitas & Plates menu. Chef Ari Feingold – Ari Feingold, the culinary mind behind Proposition Chicken, the Bay Area favorite known for its hyper-local sourcing practices and mission-driven menu (plus their cult-favorite Prop Spice), brings his menu of California-style Fried Chicken.

– Ari Feingold, the culinary mind behind Proposition Chicken, the Bay Area favorite known for its hyper-local sourcing practices and mission-driven menu (plus their cult-favorite Prop Spice), brings his menu of California-style Fried Chicken. Chef Rick Martínez – James Beard Cookbook Award-winning author, The New York Times bestselling Mexican-American cookbook author of Mi Cocina, and recipe developer Rick Martínez crafts a Sonoran-style tacos & burritos menu for Local Kitchens, inspired by his newest cookbook, Salsa Daddy.

Additional chef partners and one-of-a-kind menus will be revealed in the coming months to broaden the selection of culinary offerings available at the Studio City location.

“With our Studio City opening, we’re giving guests an open door to discover something new every time they visit—whether it’s a dish, a regional tradition, or a chef’s story,” says Local Kitchens CEO Jay Gentile. “At its core, Local Kitchens is about discovery, and this new location brings that mission to life in a city that thrives on diversity, creativity, and culinary curiosity.”

The thoughtfully designed space features murals by local LA artist Eric Junker, cozy banquettes, café-style workspaces with outlets and displays of chef partners’ cookbooks, photographs, and artifacts that tell the story behind the dishes. Guests can dine at one of 13 tables, enjoy communal seating, or relax on the outdoor patio. In a departure from its digital-first, kiosk-driven model in Northern California, the Studio City location introduces a new service approach with a team of greeters, cashiers, and servers to provide guests with a well-rounded dining experience, including guidance on ordering and insight into the chefs and their dishes.

Local Kitchens Studio City is located at 3960 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91604, with dine-in, to-go, and delivery services directly through Local Kitchens as well as via Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.