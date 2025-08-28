Street Charity, a local nonprofit focused on combating hunger by leveraging the power of fintech and the reach of quick-serve restaurants, will hold a press conference to launch the organization during the annual QSR Evolution Conference for quick-serve and fast-food restaurants. The press conference will be held on Thursday, September 4, at 10:45 AM. John and Antuanette Patton, the co-founders of Street Charity, will be joined by representatives from fellow local nonprofit organizations and Discover Card. Street Charity uniquely fights the issue of hunger and food insecurity by providing $5 prepaid cards that can be used nationwide at fast-food and quick-serve restaurants, wherever Discover credit cards are accepted.

According to John Patton, right now is the right time to officially launch Street Charity because hunger is skyrocketing across the US. 41 million Americans are food insecure, including one in five children. The QSR community is the most strategic answer to those in need of food, and Street Charity is the only organization that is poised to partner with restaurants in this way.

John and Antuanette Paton had the idea to create Street Charity after having the realization that ‘handing out dollar bills wasn’t the answer. They were often used for drugs or alcohol instead of food. I also wondered why hungry people had to eat whatever the soup kitchen was serving. Well, now hungry people can eat what they want and where they want — with a big side-serving of dignity!” Additionally, they noticed that many people do not carry cash with them anymore, but even when they do, they are afraid it will not be used for food. By forming Street Charity, they knew they had developed a foolproof way for people to help those in need of food.

John and Antuanette did their research on this issue and were alarmed by what they found. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), food insecurity in the United States continued to rise in 2023, marking the second consecutive year of a significant increase.

Additionally, an estimated 47.4 million Americans live in food-insecure households. This number grew by 3.2 million people compared to 2022.