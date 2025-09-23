Lola Beans, the drive-thru franchise serving coffee, infused sodas, and plant-based energy drinks, has signed a 15-unit development agreement with Kirk and Coleen Jeter. The husband-and-wife team, who operate multiple Crumbl and Wingstop locations, will bring Lola Beans to Collin, Denton, Tarrant, and Dallas counties, marking the brand’s entrance into Texas.

“We’ve looked at a lot of great concepts while growing our portfolio,” said the Jeters. “The moment we experienced Lola Beans, we knew we’d found a hidden gem. It has everything—strong culture, low labor, powerful unit economics. We believe Lola Beans will be the next major player in beverage franchising, right alongside brands like 7 Brew and Swig. We couldn’t be more excited to take on the entire Dallas–Fort Worth market.”

Founded in 2020 by Donny and Missy Bradley, Lola Beans was born from a passion for serving people and reimagining the drive-thru beverage experience. The brand blends three booming categories—coffee, infused sodas (“Lola Colas”), and plant-based energy drinks through its partnership with Lotus—into one streamlined, high-energy concept. Known for its “good energy” culture, Lola Beans creates an experience best described as pulling up to a party where everyone is excited to welcome you. Locations regularly see lines out the door, with customers visiting two to three times per day. Stores operate in as little as 510 square feet and feature dual drive-thru lanes, enabling efficiency and speed of service.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kirk and Coleen as our partners in Texas,” said Donny Bradley, Co-Founder of Lola Beans. “Their proven success with Wingstop and Crumbl shows they know how to scale brands, build community, and run great operations. They’re exactly the type of franchisees who can make Lola Beans a household name in Texas.”

The first Dallas–Fort Worth location is scheduled to open in Q1 2026, with additional sites rolling out quickly as the Jeters target multiple openings each year.

With this deal, Lola Beans continues its nationwide expansion following the launch of its franchise program. The brand’s efficient model, small footprint, and diverse beverage lineup position it to compete aggressively in the booming drive-thru specialty drink category.